Wipro Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 4.64% YOY

Wipro Q1 Results Live : Wipro declared their Q1 results on 19 Jul, 2024, with the topline decreasing by 3.8% and the profit increasing by 4.64% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.1% while the profit increased by 5.95%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a significant rise by 12.68% q-o-q but decreased by 7.78% Y-o-Y.
The operating income showed positive growth, up by 1.97% q-o-q and increased by 4.5% Y-o-Y.
The EPS for Q1 is reported at ₹5.73, marking a 6.3% Y-o-Y increase.
Wipro's recent returns have been noteworthy, with 7.03% return in the last 1 week, 18.76% return in the last 6 months, and 21.62% YTD return.
As of 20 Jul, 2024, Wipro holds a market cap of ₹299469.4 Cr and has a 52wk high/low of ₹574.4 & ₹375.05 respectively.
Analysts covering the company have varied ratings, with 5 analysts giving a Strong Sell rating, 14 analysts giving a Sell rating, 12 analysts giving a Hold rating, 6 analysts giving a Buy rating, and 3 analysts giving a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 20 Jul, 2024, stands at Hold.
Wipro Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|21963.8
|22208.3
|-1.1%
|22831
|-3.8%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2827.5
|2509.3
|+12.68%
|3066.1
|-7.78%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|178.2
|346.2
|-48.53%
|181
|-1.55%
|Total Operating Expense
|18356.9
|18671
|-1.68%
|19379.4
|-5.28%
|Operating Income
|3606.9
|3537.3
|+1.97%
|3451.6
|+4.5%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|4021.6
|3862.2
|+4.13%
|3797.5
|+5.9%
|Net Income
|3003.2
|2834.6
|+5.95%
|2870.1
|+4.64%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.73
|5.51
|+3.93%
|5.39
|+6.3%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹3003.2Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹21963.8Cr
