Wipro Q1 results preview: Topline may fall 1.6% QoQ on weak tech spends; Q2 guidance likely to be muted2 min read 13 Jul 2023, 09:03 AM IST
Wipro is likely to report around 1.6% sequential decline in revenue in constant currency terms for the IT services segment at around ₹23,000 crore in Q1FY24 given the continued weakness in its banking and consulting business.
Wipro, the fourth largest Indian IT services company, is set to announce its earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2024. The IT major is widely expected to report a weak quarter in line with the industry peers, witnessing a sequential decline in revenue and operating margin.
