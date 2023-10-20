Wipro Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 0.48% YOY
Wipro Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 0.11% YoY & profit decreased by 0.48% YoY
Wipro declared their Q2 FY24 results on 18 Oct, 2023. The topline decreased by 0.11% & the profit decreased by 0.48% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 1.38% and the profit decreased by 7.8%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.09% q-o-q & increased by 5.06% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 3.39% q-o-q & increased by 2.59% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹4.77 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 1.57% Y-o-Y.
Wipro has delivered -3.25% return in the last 1 week, 12.93% return in last 6 months and 3.74% YTD return.
Currently the Wipro has a market cap of ₹212414.4 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹443.75 & ₹352 respectively.
As of 20 Oct, 2023 out of 39 analysts covering the company, 5 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 11 analysts have given Sell rating, 14 analysts have given Hold rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating &4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 20 Oct, 2023 was to Hold.
Wipro Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|22515.9
|22831
|-1.38%
|22539.7
|-0.11%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2940.7
|3066.1
|-4.09%
|2799
|+5.06%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|304.7
|181
|+68.34%
|212.6
|+43.32%
|Total Operating Expense
|19181.4
|19379.4
|-1.02%
|19289.4
|-0.56%
|Operating Income
|3334.5
|3451.6
|-3.39%
|3250.3
|+2.59%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3509.2
|3797.5
|-7.59%
|3420.1
|+2.61%
|Net Income
|2646.3
|2870.1
|-7.8%
|2659
|-0.48%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.77
|5.14
|-7.08%
|4.85
|-1.57%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2646.3Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹22515.9Cr
