Wipro Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 0.48% YOY

Wipro Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 0.48% YOY

Livemint

Wipro Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 0.11% YoY & profit decreased by 0.48% YoY

Wipro Q2 FY24 Results

Wipro declared their Q2 FY24 results on 18 Oct, 2023. The topline decreased by 0.11% & the profit decreased by 0.48% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 1.38% and the profit decreased by 7.8%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.09% q-o-q & increased by 5.06% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 3.39% q-o-q & increased by 2.59% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 4.77 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 1.57% Y-o-Y.

Wipro has delivered -3.25% return in the last 1 week, 12.93% return in last 6 months and 3.74% YTD return.

Currently the Wipro has a market cap of 212414.4 Cr and 52wk high/low of 443.75 & 352 respectively.

As of 20 Oct, 2023 out of 39 analysts covering the company, 5 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 11 analysts have given Sell rating, 14 analysts have given Hold rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating &4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 20 Oct, 2023 was to Hold.

Wipro Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue22515.922831-1.38%22539.7-0.11%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2940.73066.1-4.09%2799+5.06%
Depreciation/ Amortization304.7181+68.34%212.6+43.32%
Total Operating Expense19181.419379.4-1.02%19289.4-0.56%
Operating Income3334.53451.6-3.39%3250.3+2.59%
Net Income Before Taxes3509.23797.5-7.59%3420.1+2.61%
Net Income2646.32870.1-7.8%2659-0.48%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.775.14-7.08%4.85-1.57%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2646.3Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹22515.9Cr

Updated: 20 Oct 2023, 02:51 AM IST
