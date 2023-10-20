Wipro Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 0.48% YOY

Wipro declared their Q2 FY24 results on 18 Oct, 2023. The topline decreased by 0.11% & the profit decreased by 0.48% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 1.38% and the profit decreased by 7.8%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.09% q-o-q & increased by 5.06% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 3.39% q-o-q & increased by 2.59% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹4.77 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 1.57% Y-o-Y.

Wipro has delivered -3.25% return in the last 1 week, 12.93% return in last 6 months and 3.74% YTD return.

Currently the Wipro has a market cap of ₹212414.4 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹443.75 & ₹352 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 20 Oct, 2023 out of 39 analysts covering the company, 5 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 11 analysts have given Sell rating, 14 analysts have given Hold rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating &4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 20 Oct, 2023 was to Hold.

Wipro Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 22515.9 22831 -1.38% 22539.7 -0.11% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2940.7 3066.1 -4.09% 2799 +5.06% Depreciation/ Amortization 304.7 181 +68.34% 212.6 +43.32% Total Operating Expense 19181.4 19379.4 -1.02% 19289.4 -0.56% Operating Income 3334.5 3451.6 -3.39% 3250.3 +2.59% Net Income Before Taxes 3509.2 3797.5 -7.59% 3420.1 +2.61% Net Income 2646.3 2870.1 -7.8% 2659 -0.48% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.77 5.14 -7.08% 4.85 -1.57%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2646.3Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹22515.9Cr

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!