Wipro Q2 net profit rises 19% to 2,931 crore
Information Technology (IT) major Wipro Ltd on Wednesday reported consolidated net profit of 2,931 crore for the quarter ended September, 2021 (Q2FY22). This is a rise of 19% from 2,466 crore posted in the same period last year (Q2FY21).

Consolidated revenue grew 30% to 19,667 crore as compared to 15,114 crore in the year-ago quarter.

As per Bloomberg consensus estimate, Wipro was expected to post revenue of 19,385.20 crore and a net profit of 2,857 crore.

“The Q2 results demonstrate that our business strategy is working well. We grew at over 4.5% organic sequential growth for a second quarter in a row, resulting in a 28% year-on-year growth in the first half of this financial year. I thank our customers, partners, and colleagues as we surpassed the $10 bn milestone of annualized revenue run rate," said Thierry Delaporte, CEO and MD.

Ahead of the results, Wipro scrip rose nearly 2% to close at 672.35 on NSE. So far, this year the shares have risen by a massive 70.33%.

