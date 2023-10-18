Wipro's headcount has dropped further by 5,015 in the July-September quarter of fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24) - which is a fourth consecutive quarter decline for the IT major. The Bengaluru-based IT giant's total headcount now stands at 2,44,707 employees and the attrition rate has dropped further to 15.5 per cent, compared to 17.3 per cent in the preceding April-June quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Wipro, along with its IT peers including TCS, Infosys, and HCL Tech reported a steady decline in their respective headcounts during the quarter-under-review. Cumulatively, the four software services exporters have reported a total sequential decline of over 21,000 in headcount numbers during the September quarter.

Campus hirings. Wage hikes Wipro, which has been facing accusations by an employee union of trying to cut costs by deferring joining dates and slashing starting salaries, said it would opt for campus hiring only after "onboarding" the candidates it had made offers to.

The IR major made it clear that it would prioritise honouring offers that have already been made. "Our first priority is honour every offer made... we will do that before we go to campuses," said Saurabh Govil, Chief Human Resources Officer, Wipro.

Wipro will pay 80 per cent of the variable pay for the April-June quarter to junior employees whose payout is linked to company performance, said Govil. For the remaining employees, the payout is linked to business unit performance, according to media reports. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Variable pay will be different for different units based on their performance. Across, around 80 percent is what people will be getting," according to Govil. Wipro is likely to roll out salary hikes with effect from December 1, according to media reports earlier this months. The hikes will be based upon performance, skills, and current compensation.

Wipro Q2 Results Wipro reported a consolidated profit of ₹2,667.3 crore in the second quarter ended September 30 against a profit after tax of ₹2,649.1 crore in the year ago period. Its consolidated revenue came in at ₹22,515.9 crore, Wipro said in a regulatory filing. Wipro had posted a revenue of ₹22,539.7 crore in the September quarter of fiscal 2022.

Wipro business from top contributing verticals, including banking, financial services and insurance, manufacturing, and consumer declined. Operating margins was up 10 bps to 16.1 per cent from preceding quarter’s 16 per cent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Deal win TCV for the September quarter stood at $3.78 billion, up from last quarter’s $3.72 billion. The large deal bookings reach $1.3 billion, an increase of 79 per cent year-on-year (YoY).

Ahead of the announcement of Q2 results, shares of Wipro settled 0.94 per cent lower at ₹407.40 apiece on the BSE.

