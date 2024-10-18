Wipro Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 21.26% YoY

Wipro Q2 Results Live : Wipro declared its Q2 results on 17 October 2024, showcasing a mixed performance. The company reported a revenue decrease of 0.95% year-over-year (YoY), yet managed to achieve a significant profit increase of 21.26% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Wipro's revenue experienced a growth of 1.54%, while profit saw a rise of 6.85%. This indicates a recovery trend in profitability despite the overall revenue dip.

The company noted a reduction in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which declined by 2.73% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and 6.47% YoY. This cost control measure has contributed positively to their operating income, which was up by 2.99% QoQ and 11.41% YoY.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹6.17, reflecting a YoY increase of 21.02%. This robust growth in EPS highlights Wipro's ability to enhance shareholder value amidst challenging revenue conditions.

In terms of stock performance, Wipro has delivered a 0.71% return over the past week, 18.99% over the last six months, and 12.19% year-to-date (YTD). The current market capitalization of the company is ₹276,300.1 Crores, with a 52-week high of ₹579.9 and a low of ₹375.05.

As of 18 October 2024, out of the 37 analysts covering Wipro, 7 have rated it as a Strong Sell, 14 as Sell, 9 as Hold, 5 as Buy, and 2 as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation is to Sell, reflecting a cautious outlook among market analysts.

Wipro Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 22301.6 21963.8 +1.54% 22515.9 -0.95% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2750.3 2827.5 -2.73% 2940.7 -6.47% Depreciation/ Amortization 177.2 178.2 -0.56% 304.7 -41.84% Total Operating Expense 18586.7 18356.9 +1.25% 19181.4 -3.1% Operating Income 3714.9 3606.9 +2.99% 3334.5 +11.41% Net Income Before Taxes 4277.8 4021.6 +6.37% 3509.2 +21.9% Net Income 3208.8 3003.2 +6.85% 2646.3 +21.26% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.17 5.73 +7.65% 5.1 +21.02%