Wipro Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 21.26% YoY

Wipro Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 0.95% YoY while profit increased by 21.26% YoY.

Published18 Oct 2024, 11:16 AM IST
Wipro Q2 Results Live
Wipro Q2 Results Live

Wipro Q2 Results Live : Wipro declared its Q2 results on 17 October 2024, showcasing a mixed performance. The company reported a revenue decrease of 0.95% year-over-year (YoY), yet managed to achieve a significant profit increase of 21.26% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Wipro's revenue experienced a growth of 1.54%, while profit saw a rise of 6.85%. This indicates a recovery trend in profitability despite the overall revenue dip.

The company noted a reduction in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which declined by 2.73% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and 6.47% YoY. This cost control measure has contributed positively to their operating income, which was up by 2.99% QoQ and 11.41% YoY.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 6.17, reflecting a YoY increase of 21.02%. This robust growth in EPS highlights Wipro's ability to enhance shareholder value amidst challenging revenue conditions.

In terms of stock performance, Wipro has delivered a 0.71% return over the past week, 18.99% over the last six months, and 12.19% year-to-date (YTD). The current market capitalization of the company is 276,300.1 Crores, with a 52-week high of 579.9 and a low of 375.05.

As of 18 October 2024, out of the 37 analysts covering Wipro, 7 have rated it as a Strong Sell, 14 as Sell, 9 as Hold, 5 as Buy, and 2 as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation is to Sell, reflecting a cautious outlook among market analysts.

Wipro Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue22301.621963.8+1.54%22515.9-0.95%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2750.32827.5-2.73%2940.7-6.47%
Depreciation/ Amortization177.2178.2-0.56%304.7-41.84%
Total Operating Expense18586.718356.9+1.25%19181.4-3.1%
Operating Income3714.93606.9+2.99%3334.5+11.41%
Net Income Before Taxes4277.84021.6+6.37%3509.2+21.9%
Net Income3208.83003.2+6.85%2646.3+21.26%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.175.73+7.65%5.1+21.02%
FAQs
₹3208.8Cr
₹22301.6Cr
First Published:18 Oct 2024, 11:16 AM IST
