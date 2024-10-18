Wipro Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 21.26% YoY

Wipro Q2 Results Live : Wipro declared its Q2 results on 17 October 2024, showcasing a mixed performance. The company reported a revenue decrease of 0.95% year-over-year (YoY), yet managed to achieve a significant profit increase of 21.26% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Wipro's revenue experienced a growth of 1.54%, while profit saw a rise of 6.85%. This indicates a recovery trend in profitability despite the overall revenue dip.
The company noted a reduction in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which declined by 2.73% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and 6.47% YoY. This cost control measure has contributed positively to their operating income, which was up by 2.99% QoQ and 11.41% YoY.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹6.17, reflecting a YoY increase of 21.02%. This robust growth in EPS highlights Wipro's ability to enhance shareholder value amidst challenging revenue conditions.
In terms of stock performance, Wipro has delivered a 0.71% return over the past week, 18.99% over the last six months, and 12.19% year-to-date (YTD). The current market capitalization of the company is ₹276,300.1 Crores, with a 52-week high of ₹579.9 and a low of ₹375.05.
As of 18 October 2024, out of the 37 analysts covering Wipro, 7 have rated it as a Strong Sell, 14 as Sell, 9 as Hold, 5 as Buy, and 2 as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation is to Sell, reflecting a cautious outlook among market analysts.
Wipro Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|22301.6
|21963.8
|+1.54%
|22515.9
|-0.95%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2750.3
|2827.5
|-2.73%
|2940.7
|-6.47%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|177.2
|178.2
|-0.56%
|304.7
|-41.84%
|Total Operating Expense
|18586.7
|18356.9
|+1.25%
|19181.4
|-3.1%
|Operating Income
|3714.9
|3606.9
|+2.99%
|3334.5
|+11.41%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|4277.8
|4021.6
|+6.37%
|3509.2
|+21.9%
|Net Income
|3208.8
|3003.2
|+6.85%
|2646.3
|+21.26%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.17
|5.73
|+7.65%
|5.1
|+21.02%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹3208.8Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹22301.6Cr
