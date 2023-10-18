Wipro posts third straight sequential revenue drop

The IT services firm saw its quarterly dollar revenue fall 2.3% sequentially in the September quarter

Wipro Ltd saw its quarterly dollar revenue fall 2.3% sequentially in the September quarter, marking the third straight such decline for the fourth-largest Indian IT services firm.

Bengaluru-based Wipro’s performance in the first six months of the current financial year has lagged behind its larger rivals, with the company’s revenue in the April-September period declining 1.5% from a year earlier. During this period, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), Infosys Ltd and HCL Technologies Ltd recorded a dollar revenue growth of 5.7%, 3.7% and 5.2%, respectively.

Considering that the second half of the financial year is weaker than the first half for IT services companies, Wipro risks clocking a full-year revenue decline in FY24.

Graphic: Mint

Worryingly for investors, the company has forecast its quarterly revenue to fall as much as 3.5% sequentially in constant currency terms in the December quarter, implying that for the first time in the company's history, business has shrunk in each of the four quarters of 2023. Constant currency does not account for exchange rate fluctuations.

Wipro’s revenue in the fiscal second quarter totalled $2.71 billion, a 2.3% sequential decline and a 3.7% fall from the year-ago period. In constant currency terms, sequential growth fell 2%. Net income fell 9% sequentially to $318.5 million amid a 13% jump in expenses.

A Bloomberg survey of 27 analysts estimated profit to come in at $348.7 million on net sales of $2.75 billion.

Unlike TCS and HCL Technologies, Wipro’s problems appear to be broad-based. Revenue declined in three of the four markets and five of the seven business segments the firm classifies. Some new business from a few technology and healthcare clients in North America were the only areas that showed any improvement in the earnings release.

“The business environment remains uncertain…and so, we are not growing, definitely," said chief executive Thierry Delaporte in a press meeting on Wednesday when asked about the disappointing performance. “But we are making the right investments and decisions, and our long-term business strategy is correct."

"We are confident of a swift return when things improve," said Delaporte.

But, not all analysts share the management’s optimism.

"A revenue decline of up to 3.5% is worse than anyone would have expected from the company despite the fact that Wipro's growth has lagged behind its peers over the last few quarters," a Mumbai-based analyst at a brokerage said on condition of anonymity. "Quite clearly, all the troubles, both macro and company-specific problems, are adding up, and it remains to be seen how much worse things will get before things change."

Wipro saw its workforce decline by 5,051 employees sequentially as the firm ended with 244,707 people at the end of September. In the IT services industry, the number of engineers a company hires is considered one marker for growth.

For much of the last decade, Wipro lagged behind its larger rivals, including TCS and Infosys. That appeared to have changed when Delaporte was hired as CEO in July 2020.

But the company now appears to be on a downward trajectory again. Wipro’s performance in the current financial year, where it runs the risk of a revenue decline, is quite a reversal: it reported 7.8% growth last year and 27.3% in the year ended March 2022.

On Wednesday, Wipro shares fell 0.9% to ₹407.40 on the BSE while the benchmark Sensex ended 0.8% down to 65,877 points. The earnings were announced after the end of trading.

