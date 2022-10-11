Wipro Q2 results: Will the IT giant turn profitable YoY? Key highlights

Ahead of its Q2 earnings, IT-major Wipro shares were under pressure on Tuesday. The company will present its quarterly and half-yearly earnings for the period ending September 30, 2022, tomorrow. Experts believe Wipro's margins are likely to improve despite the wage hike in Q2. The company's IT services revenue growth in constant currency is expected to be between 3-4% this Q2. Wipro is seen to record strong growth in order book. Although sequentially, Wipro's profitability is expected to rise, however, year-on-year, experts believe it will decline. Deals and guidance outlook are among key monitorable.

