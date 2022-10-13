Wipro Q2 revenue up, operational metrics lag

“For IT services the domestic market will improve further. In terms of products and platforms, software as a service offerings can suffer a bit, since even the big firms are struggling as discretionary spends have been put on hold. However, for homegrown IT services companies only 5% of their business is in SaaS, while 95% is in the technology services space. This should see the sector continue to be resilient," Sandip Agarwal, executive director, institutional equities, Nuvama Group (formerly Edelweiss Securities), said.