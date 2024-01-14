Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Wipro Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 11.75% YoY

Wipro Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 11.75% YoY

Livemint

Wipro Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 4.41% YoY & profit decreased by 11.75% YoY

Wipro Q3 FY24 Results Live

Wipro declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 4.41% & the profit decreased by 11.75% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.38% and the profit increased by 1.81%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.9% q-o-q & increased by 7.76% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 1.44% q-o-q & decreased by 12.68% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 5.23 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 8.84% Y-o-Y.

Wipro has delivered -0.93% return in the last 1 week, 13.67% return in the last 6 months, and -4.9% YTD return.

Currently, Wipro has a market cap of 233827.6 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 483.5 & 352 respectively.

As of 14 Jan, 2024, out of 36 analysts covering the company, 6 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 12 analysts have given a Sell rating, 9 analysts have given a Hold rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 14 Jan, 2024, was to Hold.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of 1.0. The record date for the dividend is 24 Jan, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 24 Jan, 2024.

Wipro Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue22205.122515.9-1.38%23229-4.41%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3172.92940.7+7.9%2944.4+7.76%
Depreciation/ Amortization343.7304.7+12.8%216.2+58.97%
Total Operating Expense18918.619181.4-1.37%19465.4-2.81%
Operating Income3286.53334.5-1.44%3763.6-12.68%
Net Income Before Taxes3552.13509.2+1.22%3975.2-10.64%
Net Income2694.22646.3+1.81%3052.9-11.75%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.234.77+9.53%5.73-8.84%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2694.2Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹22205.1Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

