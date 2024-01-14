Wipro Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 11.75% YoY

Wipro declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 4.41% & the profit decreased by 11.75% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.38% and the profit increased by 1.81%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.9% q-o-q & increased by 7.76% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 1.44% q-o-q & decreased by 12.68% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹5.23 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 8.84% Y-o-Y.

Wipro has delivered -0.93% return in the last 1 week, 13.67% return in the last 6 months, and -4.9% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Wipro has a market cap of ₹233827.6 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹483.5 & ₹352 respectively.

As of 14 Jan, 2024, out of 36 analysts covering the company, 6 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 12 analysts have given a Sell rating, 9 analysts have given a Hold rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 14 Jan, 2024, was to Hold. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹1.0. The record date for the dividend is 24 Jan, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 24 Jan, 2024.

Wipro Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 22205.1 22515.9 -1.38% 23229 -4.41% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3172.9 2940.7 +7.9% 2944.4 +7.76% Depreciation/ Amortization 343.7 304.7 +12.8% 216.2 +58.97% Total Operating Expense 18918.6 19181.4 -1.37% 19465.4 -2.81% Operating Income 3286.5 3334.5 -1.44% 3763.6 -12.68% Net Income Before Taxes 3552.1 3509.2 +1.22% 3975.2 -10.64% Net Income 2694.2 2646.3 +1.81% 3052.9 -11.75% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.23 4.77 +9.53% 5.73 -8.84%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2694.2Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹22205.1Cr

