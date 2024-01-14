Wipro Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 11.75% YoY

Wipro declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 4.41% & the profit decreased by 11.75% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.38% and the profit increased by 1.81%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.9% q-o-q & increased by 7.76% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 1.44% q-o-q & decreased by 12.68% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹5.23 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 8.84% Y-o-Y.
Wipro has delivered -0.93% return in the last 1 week, 13.67% return in the last 6 months, and -4.9% YTD return.
Currently, Wipro has a market cap of ₹233827.6 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹483.5 & ₹352 respectively.
As of 14 Jan, 2024, out of 36 analysts covering the company, 6 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 12 analysts have given a Sell rating, 9 analysts have given a Hold rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 14 Jan, 2024, was to Hold.
The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹1.0. The record date for the dividend is 24 Jan, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 24 Jan, 2024.
Wipro Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|22205.1
|22515.9
|-1.38%
|23229
|-4.41%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3172.9
|2940.7
|+7.9%
|2944.4
|+7.76%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|343.7
|304.7
|+12.8%
|216.2
|+58.97%
|Total Operating Expense
|18918.6
|19181.4
|-1.37%
|19465.4
|-2.81%
|Operating Income
|3286.5
|3334.5
|-1.44%
|3763.6
|-12.68%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3552.1
|3509.2
|+1.22%
|3975.2
|-10.64%
|Net Income
|2694.2
|2646.3
|+1.81%
|3052.9
|-11.75%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.23
|4.77
|+9.53%
|5.73
|-8.84%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2694.2Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹22205.1Cr
