Wipro Q3 net rises 21% to 2,968 cr; expects Q4 revenue growth at 1.5%-3.5%

Wipro shares rallied 23.2% during December quarter and 57.1% in the calendar year 2020, outperforming Nifty IT index that gained 21.55% and 55%, respectively."Wipro has delivered a second consecutive quarter of strong performance on order booking, revenue and margins. Five of our sectors grew over 4% sequentially. We closed our largest ever deal win in Continental Europe. The demand environment is steadily improving, especially for digital transformation, digital operations, and cloud services. I am also pleased to share with you that we have moved into our new organization structure and are stabilizing quickly," said Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director.