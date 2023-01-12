Wipro's Q3 financial result is the next major thing to watch in the IT sector. The Azim Premji-backed company will be announcing its December 2022 quarterly result on Friday, and its stock will be in focus accordingly. In Q3FY23, Wipro's EBIT margins are expected to expand, however, wage hike shocks still pertain which is likely to limit the upside. On the other hand, the company is expected to continue its deal momentum. Among key factors to look out for will be revenue guidance, management commentary, attrition, pricing, and others.

