Wipro Q3 Results 2025:Wipro declared their Q3 results on 17 Jan, 2025, reporting a topline increase of 0.51% year-over-year. The profit saw a significant rise of 24.48%, totaling ₹3353.8 crore, while the revenue reached ₹22318.8 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Wipro's revenue grew by 0.08%, with profit increasing by 4.52%. However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 5.93% quarter-over-quarter but decreased by 8.18% year-over-year.

Wipro Q3 Results

The operating income also showed improvement, up by 4.89% quarter-over-quarter and an increase of 18.56% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stands at ₹3.2, marking a 13.88% increase year-over-year.

Wipro has delivered a -1.45% return in the last week, a 0.51% return in the last six months, and a -4.57% return year-to-date.

Currently, Wipro holds a market capitalization of ₹301240.7 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹320 and a low of ₹208.5.

As of 18 Jan, 2025, among the 38 analysts covering the company, 7 have issued Strong Sell ratings, 12 have given Sell ratings, 11 have rated Hold, 6 have rated Buy, and 2 have provided Strong Buy ratings.

The consensus recommendation as of 18 Jan, 2025, is to Sell.

Wipro Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 22318.8 22301.6 +0.08% 22205.1 +0.51% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2913.5 2750.3 +5.93% 3172.9 -8.18% Depreciation/ Amortization 157.5 177.2 -11.12% 343.7 -54.18% Total Operating Expense 18422.2 18586.7 -0.89% 18918.6 -2.62% Operating Income 3896.6 3714.9 +4.89% 3286.5 +18.56% Net Income Before Taxes 4453.3 4277.8 +4.1% 3552.1 +25.37% Net Income 3353.8 3208.8 +4.52% 2694.2 +24.48% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.2 3.08 +3.9% 2.81 +13.88%