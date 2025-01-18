Wipro Q3 Results 2025: Profit Rises by 24.48% YOY to ₹3353.8 Crore

Wipro Q3 Results 2025 on 18 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 0.51% YoY & profit increased by 24.48% YoY, profit at 3353.8 crore and revenue at 22318.8 crore.

Published18 Jan 2025, 11:06 AM IST
Wipro Q3 Results 2025 on 18 Jan, 2025

Wipro Q3 Results 2025:Wipro declared their Q3 results on 17 Jan, 2025, reporting a topline increase of 0.51% year-over-year. The profit saw a significant rise of 24.48%, totaling 3353.8 crore, while the revenue reached 22318.8 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Wipro's revenue grew by 0.08%, with profit increasing by 4.52%. However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 5.93% quarter-over-quarter but decreased by 8.18% year-over-year.

Wipro Q3 Results

The operating income also showed improvement, up by 4.89% quarter-over-quarter and an increase of 18.56% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stands at 3.2, marking a 13.88% increase year-over-year.

Wipro has delivered a -1.45% return in the last week, a 0.51% return in the last six months, and a -4.57% return year-to-date.

Currently, Wipro holds a market capitalization of 301240.7 crore, with a 52-week high of 320 and a low of 208.5.

As of 18 Jan, 2025, among the 38 analysts covering the company, 7 have issued Strong Sell ratings, 12 have given Sell ratings, 11 have rated Hold, 6 have rated Buy, and 2 have provided Strong Buy ratings.

The consensus recommendation as of 18 Jan, 2025, is to Sell.

Wipro Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue22318.822301.6+0.08%22205.1+0.51%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2913.52750.3+5.93%3172.9-8.18%
Depreciation/ Amortization157.5177.2-11.12%343.7-54.18%
Total Operating Expense18422.218586.7-0.89%18918.6-2.62%
Operating Income3896.63714.9+4.89%3286.5+18.56%
Net Income Before Taxes4453.34277.8+4.1%3552.1+25.37%
Net Income3353.83208.8+4.52%2694.2+24.48%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.23.08+3.9%2.81+13.88%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹3353.8Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹22318.8Cr

First Published:18 Jan 2025, 11:06 AM IST
