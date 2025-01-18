Wipro Q3 Results 2025: Profit Rises by 24.48% YOY to ₹3353.8 Crore

Wipro Q3 Results 2025:Wipro declared their Q3 results on 17 Jan, 2025, reporting a topline increase of 0.51% year-over-year. The profit saw a significant rise of 24.48%, totaling ₹3353.8 crore, while the revenue reached ₹22318.8 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Wipro's revenue grew by 0.08%, with profit increasing by 4.52%. However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 5.93% quarter-over-quarter but decreased by 8.18% year-over-year.
The operating income also showed improvement, up by 4.89% quarter-over-quarter and an increase of 18.56% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stands at ₹3.2, marking a 13.88% increase year-over-year.
Wipro has delivered a -1.45% return in the last week, a 0.51% return in the last six months, and a -4.57% return year-to-date.
Currently, Wipro holds a market capitalization of ₹301240.7 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹320 and a low of ₹208.5.
As of 18 Jan, 2025, among the 38 analysts covering the company, 7 have issued Strong Sell ratings, 12 have given Sell ratings, 11 have rated Hold, 6 have rated Buy, and 2 have provided Strong Buy ratings.
The consensus recommendation as of 18 Jan, 2025, is to Sell.
Wipro Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|22318.8
|22301.6
|+0.08%
|22205.1
|+0.51%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2913.5
|2750.3
|+5.93%
|3172.9
|-8.18%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|157.5
|177.2
|-11.12%
|343.7
|-54.18%
|Total Operating Expense
|18422.2
|18586.7
|-0.89%
|18918.6
|-2.62%
|Operating Income
|3896.6
|3714.9
|+4.89%
|3286.5
|+18.56%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|4453.3
|4277.8
|+4.1%
|3552.1
|+25.37%
|Net Income
|3353.8
|3208.8
|+4.52%
|2694.2
|+24.48%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.2
|3.08
|+3.9%
|2.81
|+13.88%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹3353.8Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹22318.8Cr