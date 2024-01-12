Wipro Q3 Results: Board approves interim dividend of Re 1 per share
IT giant Wipro, on January 12, announced that the board has approved an interim dividend of Re 1 per equity share with a face value of ₹2 each. This represents a 50% payout for the current financial year, coinciding with the release of the company's financial results for the October-December period of the fiscal year ending March 2024.