Wipro Q3 Results: Board approves interim dividend of Re 1 per share

 Vaamanaa Sethi

The interim dividend represents a 50% payout for the current financial year, coinciding with the release of the company's financial results for the October-December period of the fiscal year ending March 2024.

Wipro Q3 Results. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo (REUTERS)

IT giant Wipro, on January 12, announced that the board has approved an interim dividend of Re 1 per equity share with a face value of 2 each. This represents a 50% payout for the current financial year, coinciding with the release of the company's financial results for the October-December period of the fiscal year ending March 2024.

"Payment of interim dividend of 1/- per equity share of par value 2/- each to the Members of the Company as on January 24, 2024, being the Record Date. The payment of Interim Dividend will be made on or before February 10, 2024," the company said in an exchange filing.

Also read: Wipro Q3 Results: PAT down 12% YoY to 2,694 crore, revenue drops 4.4% YoY. All you need to know

The company has fixed January 24 as the record date for determining eligible shareholders for the interim dividend. The dividend is scheduled to be credited on or before February 10.

Wipro Q3 Results

The company unveiled its financial performance for the quarter ending in December, disclosing a nearly 12% year-on-year reduction in consolidated net profit, which stood at 2,694 crore. Furthermore, the consolidated revenue witnessed a 4.4% decline, totaling 22,205 crore. Simultaneously, the consolidated revenue experienced a 4.4% dip, reaching 22,205 crore.

The revenues of Wipro came in at 22,205 crore in Q3, indicating a 4.4% decrease compared to the revenue of 23,229 crore reported in the corresponding period last year. Sequentially, revenue also saw a 1.4% drop. In constant currency, revenue dropped by 1.7% QoQ and 6.9% YoY.

Also read: Wipro Q3 result: Revenue from operations, profit decline YoY, announces dividend - 10 key highlights

In Q3 FY24, Wipro's total bookings came in at $3.8 billion in constant currency, marking a slight 0.2% QoQ increase but reflecting a notable 13.5% YoY decline. Large deal bookings stood at $0.9 billion in Q3 FY24, showing an 8.3% YoY decrease.

 

Published: 12 Jan 2024, 06:51 PM IST
