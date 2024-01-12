 Wipro Q3 Results Live Updates: IT major likely to see drop in revenue, EBIT margin; profit may grow 2% QoQ | Mint
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Wipro Q3 Results Live Updates: IT major likely to see drop in revenue, EBIT margin; profit may grow 2% QoQ
LIVE UPDATES

Wipro Q3 Results Live Updates: IT major likely to see drop in revenue, EBIT margin; profit may grow 2% QoQ

1 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2024, 06:33 AM IST
Ankit Gohel

Wipro Q3 Results Live Updates: Wipro is expected to see a sequential drop in IT services revenue in Q3FY24, while EBIT margin is estimated to see around 40 basis points (bps) contraction on account of compensation revision and weak growth. Wipro Q3 net profit is estimated to rise around 2% QoQ.

Wipro Q3 Results Live Updates: Wipro Q3 results are expected to remain weak with a drop in IT services revenue and operating margins. (Image: Reuters)Premium
Wipro Q3 Results Live Updates: Wipro, the IT services major, will announce its Q3 results today, January 12. The company is expected to see a sequential drop in IT services revenue in Q3FY24, impacted by seasonal furloughs, weakness in BFSI, and Hitech verticals and weakness in consulting business. Wipro’s IT services margin during the third quarter of FY24 is also estimated to see around 40 basis points (bps) contraction on account of compensation revision and weak growth. Analysts expect the IT major to guide for -1% to +1% CC growth rate for Q4FY24. Key things to watch out for in Wipro Q3 results today will be growth guidance, outlook on consulting business, comments on deal win to revenue conversion, and outlook on verticals and margins. Stay tuned to our Wipro Q3 results live blog for all the latest updates.

12 Jan 2024, 06:33:54 AM IST

Wipro Q3 Results Live: IT major to deliver Q3 results today

Wipro, the IT services major, is set to announce its Q3 results today, January 12. Wipro Q3 results are expected to remain weak with a drop in IT services revenue and operating margins. Growth guidance and consulting business outlook will be eyed by investors.

