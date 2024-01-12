Hello User
Wipro Q3 Results Live Updates: IT major likely to see drop in revenue, EBIT margin; profit may grow 2% QoQ

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:08 AM IST
Ankit Gohel

Wipro Q3 Results Live Updates: Wipro is expected to see a sequential drop in IT services revenue in Q3FY24, while EBIT margin is estimated to see around 40 basis points (bps) contraction on account of compensation revision and weak growth. Wipro Q3 net profit is estimated to rise around 2% QoQ.

Wipro Q3 Results Live Updates: Wipro Q3 results are expected to remain weak with a drop in IT services revenue and operating margins.

Wipro Q3 Results Live Updates: Wipro, the IT services major, will announce its Q3 results today, January 12. The company is expected to see a sequential drop in IT services revenue in Q3FY24, impacted by seasonal furloughs, weakness in BFSI, and Hitech verticals and weakness in consulting business. Wipro’s IT services margin during the third quarter of FY24 is also estimated to see around 40 basis points (bps) contraction on account of compensation revision and weak growth. Analysts expect the IT major to guide for -1% to +1% CC growth rate for Q4FY24. Key things to watch out for in Wipro Q3 results today will be growth guidance, outlook on consulting business, comments on deal win to revenue conversion, and outlook on verticals and margins. Stay tuned to our Wipro Q3 results live blog for all the latest updates.

12 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Wipro Q3 Results Live: Wipro may guide for 1% QoQ growth decline 

Wipro is expected to guide for a decline of 1% QoQ to growth of 1% QoQ in IT services' USD sales in CC terms for 4QFY24E. 

12 Jan 2024, 07:43 AM IST Wipro Q3 Results Live: EBIT margin likely to contract by 40 bps QoQ

Wipro’s earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in Q3FY24 is expected to fall 2.1% to 3,266 crore from 3,334.5 crore in the September 2023 quarter. The company’s IT services EBIT margin during the third quarter of FY24 is also estimated to see around 40 basis points (bps) contraction on account of compensation revision and weak growth. 

12 Jan 2024, 07:20 AM IST Wipro Q3 Results Live: Net profit may grow 1.6% QoQ

Wipro’s net profit in the quarter ended December 2023 is expected to rise 1.6% to 2,688.9 crore from 2,646.3 crore in the September quarter.

12 Jan 2024, 07:01 AM IST Wipro Q3 Results Live: Wipro’s IT services revenue likely to drop 1.4% QoQ

Wipro’s IT services revenue in Q3FY24 is expected to fall 2.5% to $2,645 million from $2,713 million in the previous quarter. In rupee terms, revenue is likely to fall 1.4% to 22,191.6 crore from 22,515.9 crore, QoQ, impacted by seasonal furloughs, weakness in BFSI, and Hitech verticals and weakness in consulting business. 

12 Jan 2024, 06:45 AM IST Wipro Q3 Results Live: IT sector earnings to remain weak in Q3

For the IT industry, the December quarter is always a seasonally difficult time, but it became worse due to the ongoing downturn in the US and Europe, which account for the majority of software services exporters' revenue.

The slowdown across major verticals and key geographies should persist, with BFSI, Retail, Hi-Tech, and Communications likely to experience higher-than anticipated furloughs in 3Q.

12 Jan 2024, 06:33 AM IST Wipro Q3 Results Live: IT major to deliver Q3 results today

Wipro, the IT services major, is set to announce its Q3 results today, January 12. Wipro Q3 results are expected to remain weak with a drop in IT services revenue and operating margins. Growth guidance and consulting business outlook will be eyed by investors.

