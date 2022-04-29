Wipro Q4 earnings today: Five things to watch out for

Investors will closely watch the deal pipeline of Wipro and how it has managed to ramp up some of the large deals it has won in the past. It acquired UK-based consultancy Capco for $1.45 billion last year, so, investors will monitor management’s commentary on the impact of Capco business due to current geo-political tensions. Commentary on the size and tenure of deals will be taken note of.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}