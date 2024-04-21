Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Wipro Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 7.8% YOY

Wipro Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 7.8% YOY

Livemint

Wipro Q4 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 4.23% YoY & profit decreased by 7.8% YoY

Wipro Q4 FY24 Results Live

Wipro declared their Q4 FY24 results on 19 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 4.23% & the profit decreased by 7.8% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.01% and the profit increased by 5.21%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 20.91% q-o-q & decreased by 16.28% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 7.63% q-o-q & decreased by 5.87% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 5.51 for Q4 FY24 which decreased by 3.05% Y-o-Y.

Wipro has delivered -6.61% return in the last 1 week, 12.41% return in last 6 months and -5.72% YTD return.

Currently the Wipro has a market cap of 231904.3 Cr and 52wk high/low of 545.9 & 359 respectively.

As of 21 Apr, 2024 out of 39 analysts covering the company, 8 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 14 analysts have given Sell rating, 10 analysts have given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 21 Apr, 2024 was to Sell.

Wipro Financials

PeriodQ4 FY24Q3 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ4 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue22208.322205.1+0.01%23190.3-4.23%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2509.33172.9-20.91%2997.1-16.28%
Depreciation/ Amortization346.2343.7+0.73%195.7+76.9%
Total Operating Expense1867118918.6-1.31%19432.6-3.92%
Operating Income3537.33286.5+7.63%3757.7-5.87%
Net Income Before Taxes3862.23552.1+8.73%4018.4-3.89%
Net Income2834.62694.2+5.21%3074.5-7.8%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.515.62-1.81%5.69-3.05%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2834.6Cr

Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹22208.3Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.