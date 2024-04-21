Wipro Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 7.8% YOY

Wipro declared their Q4 FY24 results on 19 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 4.23% & the profit decreased by 7.8% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.01% and the profit increased by 5.21%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 20.91% q-o-q & decreased by 16.28% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 7.63% q-o-q & decreased by 5.87% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹5.51 for Q4 FY24 which decreased by 3.05% Y-o-Y.

Wipro has delivered -6.61% return in the last 1 week, 12.41% return in last 6 months and -5.72% YTD return.

Currently the Wipro has a market cap of ₹231904.3 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹545.9 & ₹359 respectively.

As of 21 Apr, 2024 out of 39 analysts covering the company, 8 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 14 analysts have given Sell rating, 10 analysts have given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 21 Apr, 2024 was to Sell.

Wipro Financials Period Q4 FY24 Q3 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 22208.3 22205.1 +0.01% 23190.3 -4.23% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2509.3 3172.9 -20.91% 2997.1 -16.28% Depreciation/ Amortization 346.2 343.7 +0.73% 195.7 +76.9% Total Operating Expense 18671 18918.6 -1.31% 19432.6 -3.92% Operating Income 3537.3 3286.5 +7.63% 3757.7 -5.87% Net Income Before Taxes 3862.2 3552.1 +8.73% 4018.4 -3.89% Net Income 2834.6 2694.2 +5.21% 3074.5 -7.8% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.51 5.62 -1.81% 5.69 -3.05%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2834.6Cr Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹22208.3Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

