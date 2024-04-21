Wipro Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 7.8% YOY

Wipro declared their Q4 FY24 results on 19 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 4.23% & the profit decreased by 7.8% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.01% and the profit increased by 5.21%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 20.91% q-o-q & decreased by 16.28% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 7.63% q-o-q & decreased by 5.87% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹5.51 for Q4 FY24 which decreased by 3.05% Y-o-Y.
Wipro has delivered -6.61% return in the last 1 week, 12.41% return in last 6 months and -5.72% YTD return.
Currently the Wipro has a market cap of ₹231904.3 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹545.9 & ₹359 respectively.
As of 21 Apr, 2024 out of 39 analysts covering the company, 8 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 14 analysts have given Sell rating, 10 analysts have given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 21 Apr, 2024 was to Sell.
Wipro Financials
|Period
|Q4 FY24
|Q3 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|22208.3
|22205.1
|+0.01%
|23190.3
|-4.23%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2509.3
|3172.9
|-20.91%
|2997.1
|-16.28%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|346.2
|343.7
|+0.73%
|195.7
|+76.9%
|Total Operating Expense
|18671
|18918.6
|-1.31%
|19432.6
|-3.92%
|Operating Income
|3537.3
|3286.5
|+7.63%
|3757.7
|-5.87%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3862.2
|3552.1
|+8.73%
|4018.4
|-3.89%
|Net Income
|2834.6
|2694.2
|+5.21%
|3074.5
|-7.8%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.51
|5.62
|-1.81%
|5.69
|-3.05%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2834.6Cr
Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹22208.3Cr
