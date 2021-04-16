Wipro Q4 net profit rises to 2,972 cr, revenues up 3.4%

“We delivered a third consistent quarter of strong revenue growth, deal wins, and operating margins. We also announced our largest ever acquisition of Capco, which will bolster our global financial services sector. We are excited by this wave of business momentum that we are witnessing. All key markets are now growing on a y-o-y basis and this provides us a solid foundation to build on next year growth rates," said Thierry Delaporte, chief executive officer and managing director, Wipro.

