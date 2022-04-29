Wipro Ltd Friday reported consolidated net profit of ₹3,087 crore for the quarter ended 31 March, 2022, up 4% from ₹2,972 crore a year ago.

Revenue from operations, meanwhile, rose 28% to ₹20,860 crore for the quarter under review. In dollar terms, the IT major's revenue stood at $2.72 billion

On Friday, Wipro scrip was down nearly 3% to settle at ₹508 on NSE.

“We have had an outstanding year, finishing with $10.4 billion in revenues, and an industry-leading growth of 27% year on year. This is our sixth straight quarter of strong revenue growth at or over 3%," said Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte.

Wipro said it expects revenue from our IT services business to be in the range of $2,748 million to $2,803 million. This translates to a sequential growth of 1% to 3%.

"We are excited with the addition of Rizing and the CAS Group to Wipro’s service offerings. With all markets, sectors and Global Business Lines now growing in double-digits year on year, we have a strong foundation for next year’s growth," Delaporte said.