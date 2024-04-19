Wipro Q4 Results: Large TCV up 9.5% YoY, Q1FY25 revenue guidance pegged at -1.5 to 0.5%; 5 key highlights
Wipro Q4 Results: Wipro announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24) on Friday, April 19, reporting a decline of eight per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹2,835 crore. India's fourth-largest software services company's revenue from operations for the March quarter also dropped four per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹22,208.3 crore.