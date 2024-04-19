Wipro Q4 Results: Wipro announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24) on Friday, April 19, reporting a decline of eight per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹2,835 crore. India's fourth-largest software services company's revenue from operations for the March quarter also dropped four per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹22,208.3 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“FY24 proved to be a challenging year for our industry, and the macroeconomic environment remains uncertain. However, I am optimistic about the opportunities that lie ahead. We are on the brink of a major technological shift. Artificial intelligence is transforming our clients’ needs as they seek to harness its power for competitive advantage and enhanced business value,'' said Srini Pallia, CEO and Managing Director, Wipro.

Here are 5 key highlights of Wipro Q4 scorecard: 1.P&L Account: Profit, Revenue Wipro's consolidated net profit dropped eight per cent to ₹ ₹2,835 crore, compared to ₹3,074.5 crore in the corresponding period last year. The information technology (IT) major's revenue from operations also fell four per cent to ₹ ₹22,208.3 crore, compared to ₹23,190.3 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue beat analysts' expectations on the back of firmer profit margins, strength in its healthcare business, and a recovery in its consulting business.

2.Deal Value Wipro reported a large total contract value (TCV) at $1.2 billion for the fourth quarter ended March 31, which is up 9.5 per cent YoY and 31 per cent sequentially. The total bookings stood at $3.6 billion in the March quarter. For the entire fiscal 2023-24, the large deal bookings stood at $4.6 billion, up by 17.4 per cent YoY. Total bookings for FY24 came in at $14.9 billion, reporting a decline of 5.5 per cent YoY.

