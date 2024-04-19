Wipro Q4 Results Live Updates: Wipro is expected to report muted earnings for the fourth quarter of FY24 amid a weak demand environment. The IT major may see its Q4 profit rising 1.92%, while its revenue falling by 0.28% QoQ due to macro impact and continued softness in verticals.
Wipro Q4 Results Live Updates: Wipro is set to announce its Q4 results today. The IT services major is expected to report muted earnings for the fourth quarter of FY24 amid a weak demand environment. Wipro Q4 profit is expected to rise 1.92% QoQ to ₹2,746 crore. The company’s IT services revenue is likely to grow 0.18% to $2,661 million sequentially, while in rupee terms, the revenue may fall by 0.28% QoQ due to macro impact and continued softness in verticals. The management commentary in Wipro Q4 results will be important to watch out as the company’s CEO Thierry Delaporte had recently resigned and it has named Srinivas Pallia as its new CEO. Stay tuned to our Wipro Q4 results live blog for the latest updates.
19 Apr 2024, 10:46:32 AM IST
19 Apr 2024, 10:33:42 AM IST
