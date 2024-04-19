Wipro Q4 Results Live Updates: Wipro is set to announce its Q4 results today. The IT services major is expected to report muted earnings for the fourth quarter of FY24 amid a weak demand environment. Wipro Q4 profit is expected to rise 1.92% QoQ to ₹2,746 crore. The company’s IT services revenue is likely to grow 0.18% to $2,661 million sequentially, while in rupee terms, the revenue may fall by 0.28% QoQ due to macro impact and continued softness in verticals. The management commentary in Wipro Q4 results will be important to watch out as the company’s CEO Thierry Delaporte had recently resigned and it has named Srinivas Pallia as its new CEO. Stay tuned to our Wipro Q4 results live blog for the latest updates.
Wipro Q4 Results Live: Operating performance of Wipro in Q4 is also expected to remain tepid as IT services earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) is estimated to fall 1.34% to ₹3,495 crore from ₹3,542.6 crore, QoQ, as per average estimates. EBIT margin may compress to 15.9% as against 16% in the December quarter due to two month incremental impact of wage hike, while cost efficiency program is expected to largely offset the wage hike impact.
Wipro Q4 Results Live: Wipro’s IT services revenue is expected to see a sequential growth of 0.18% to $2,661 million from $2,656 million, while in rupee terms, the revenue may fall by 0.28% to ₹22,141 crore from ₹22,205.1 crore, quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), due to macro impact and continued softness in verticals, as per average estimates of five brokerages.
Wipro Q4 Results Live: Wipro is estimated to report a consolidated net profit of ₹2,746 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24, registering a muted growth of 1.92% from ₹2,694.2 crore in Q3FY24, as per average estimates of five brokerages.
Wipro Q4 Results Live: Wipro share price traded lower ahead of the release of Q4 results later today. Wipro Q4 results will be announced after market hours. Wipro shares opened lower at ₹440.00 apiece on Friday as against its previous close of ₹444.30 apiece. On the BSE, Wipro share price intraday high of ₹445.10 and a low of ₹437.00 apiece.
Wipro Q4 Results Live: IT major Wipro is estimated to report muted earnings for the January-March 2024 quarter on account of macro impact and continued softness in verticals. While Wipro Q4 net profit is expected to rise modestly, IT services revenue may fall during the quarter.
Wipro Q4 Results Live: IT services major Wipro will declare its Q4 results today. The company’s board of directors meets today to approve financial results for the fourth quarter of FY24.
