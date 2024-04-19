Wipro Q4 Results Live Updates: IT major likely to post muted earnings; all eyes on FY25 guidance, new CEO’s plans

Wipro Q4 Results Live Updates: Wipro is expected to report muted earnings for the fourth quarter of FY24 amid a weak demand environment. The IT major may see its Q4 profit rising 1.92%, while its revenue falling by 0.28% QoQ due to macro impact and continued softness in verticals.