Wipro Q4 results tomorrow: IT major expected to report muted earnings; FY25 guidance, new CEO's plans eyed
Wipro Q4 results preview: Wipro is estimated to report a consolidated net profit of ₹2,746 crore Q4FY24, registering a muted growth of 1.92% from ₹2,694.2 crore in Q3FY24.
Wipro is expected to report muted earnings for the fourth quarter of FY24 amid a weak demand environment. The IT services major will announce its Q4 results on Friday, April 19.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message