Wipro Q4 results: Profit jumps 28% to 2,972 crore; revenue rises 3.4%

At the operating level, IT services' earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) stood at ₹3,417 crore and margin at 20.92 percent for Q4FY21. Jatin Dalal, chief financial officer said, “We delivered a 340 bps expansion YoY in operating margins for the quarter after absorbing the impact of wage hike. On a full year basis we increased margins by 220 bps with a consistent improvement in operating metrics. Led by disciplined execution, we generated strong operating cash flows at 136.7% of our net income for the full year. We successfully completed the share buyback program returning $1.3Bn to our shareholders.