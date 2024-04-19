Wipro reported a net profit of ₹2835 crore during the final quarter of FY24. Data released on Friday indicates that voluntary attrition stood at 14.2% on a trailing 12-month basis. The IT major saw its headcount shrink by 6,180 employees in Q4FY24 and by 24,516 on a full-year basis.

The Bengaluru-based company saw its consolidated revenue decrease 4.2% to ₹222.08 billion during the January-March quarter.

Wipro has also seen several key executives depart in recent months — including the exit of CEO Thierry Delaporte earlier this month and Stephanie Trautman (who was in charge of securing large contracts) in December.

More to come…

