Wipro Q4 Results: Voluntary attrition at 14.2% as IT major posts net profit of ₹2835 crore
Wipro's net profit in Q4FY24 was ₹2835 crore with voluntary attrition at 14.2%. The company's headcount decreased by 6,180 employees for the quarter and by 24,516 for the full year.
Wipro reported a net profit of ₹2835 crore during the final quarter of FY24. Data released on Friday indicates that voluntary attrition stood at 14.2% on a trailing 12-month basis. The IT major saw its headcount shrink by 6,180 employees in Q4FY24 and by 24,516 on a full-year basis.