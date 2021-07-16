Wipro Ltd posted its “best ever" quarterly earnings on Thursday, with chief executive Thierry Delaporte steering a turnaround of the software services provider that has lagged behind its rivals for much of the past decade. His efforts, albeit, have been helped by a global embrace of digital technologies.

The Bengaluru-based company said fiscal first-quarter profit rose 35% to ₹3,230 crore from a year ago, beating analyst estimates by a wide margin. Revenue grew 22.4% to ₹18,250 crore in the three months to 30 June. Analysts expected profit and revenue of ₹2,826.2 crore and ₹17,602.6 crore, respectively, according to a Bloomberg survey.

Delaporte, who completed a year in office this month, is executing a five-point strategy, including prioritizing sectors and markets, strengthening relationships with strategic clients and partners, enhancing the portfolio of business solutions, building talent at scale and simplifying the operating model, to accelerate growth.

The disruptions caused by the pandemic have accelerated digital adoption by companies, offering new opportunities for companies such as Wipro.

Wipro’s dollar revenue grew 12.2% to $2.41 billion from the preceding March quarter on the back of eight large deal wins worth a total contract value of $715 million. This was the company’s fastest sequential growth in 38 quarters, surpassing its own quarterly forecast of 2-4%, excluding the acquisitions of Capco and Ampion.

Wipro expects revenue for the second quarter to be in the range of $2.53-2.58 billion, translating to a sequential growth of 5-7%. Unlike Infosys, which provides full-year forecasts, Wipro typically guides for the quarter ahead. However, Delaporte said Wipro is “well ahead of double-digit growth for the full year".

The operating margin for the June quarter, however, narrowed to 18.8% from 21% in the preceding three months because of high costs related to attrition and hiring.

Voluntary attrition for the June quarter rose to 15.5% from 12.1% in the preceding three months, indicating strong demand in the industry for talent. Wipro said it continues with its talent retention measures and will be offering salary hikes to 80% of its employees in September. Wipro made the highest-ever net addition of 12,000 people in the June quarter, taking the total headcount to 209,890 employees. Further, the company will hire 6,000 freshers in the current quarter and roll out 30,000 offers for freshers in FY22.

Wipro completed the acquisition of London-based Capco in April for $1.45 billion to bolster its presence in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) segment, which contributes 30% to revenues. “We are beginning with the integration and seeing very good momentum on our joint go-to-market strategy," Delaporte said.

Wipro reorganized its IT services segment into four strategic market units in January, all of which reported strong growth. While Americas 1 and Americas 2 grew 18% and 24%, respectively, Europe grew the fastest at 32.5% year-on-year in constant currency. Growth in the Asia Pacific Middle East Africa (APMEA) region was muted at 0.8%, but the “deal pipeline is healthy and growing", Delaporte said.

The two global business lines iDEAS (Integrated Digital, Engineering and Application Services) grew 25.3% while iCORE (Cloud Infrastructure, Digital Operations, Risk and Enterprise Cyber Security Services) grew 15.9% annually in constant currency.

“At present, Wipro has a healthy pipeline, and its vision looks good. If it can align its execution to strategy, it can drive better financial performance. Wipro has faced challenges concerning its growth in the past. The first-quarter performance indicates a positive shift, but it is too early to conclude," said D.D. Mishra, senior research director, Gartner.

