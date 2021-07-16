Wipro reports best quarter ever on robust earnings in Q1

Voluntary attrition for the June quarter rose to 15.5% from 12.1% in the preceding three months, indicating strong demand in the industry for talent. Wipro said it continues with its talent retention measures and will be offering salary hikes to 80% of its employees in September. Wipro made the highest-ever net addition of 12,000 people in the June quarter, taking the total headcount to 209,890 employees. Further, the company will hire 6,000 freshers in the current quarter and roll out 30,000 offers for freshers in FY22.