Information Technology company Wipro Ltd today reported net profit of ₹2,969 crore for the December quarter (Q3FY22). The profit was almost flat when compared with ₹2,968 crore reported in the year-ago period.

Wipro had reported a net profit of ₹2,930 crore in the previous September quarter, which also translates to a flat increase in percentage points.

The company's board has also declared an interim dividend of ₹1 per equity share.

Its revenue from operations, meanwhile, rose 29.6% to ₹20,313 crore as compared to ₹15,670 crore in the last year period.

Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director said, “Wipro has delivered a fifth consecutive quarter of strong performance, both on revenues, and margins. Order bookings have been strong too, and we have added seven new customers in the more than $100 mn revenue league, in the last 12 months."

On the outlook for Q4, Wipro said it expects revenue from our IT services business to be in the range of $2,692 million to $2,745 million, which translates to a sequential growth of 2% to 4%.

On Wednesday, Wipro scrip traded lower by 0.45% to settle at ₹691 apiece on NSE. In the last one year, the scrip has gained by 49.62% as against a rise of 24.82% in the Nifty IT index.

"Our strategy and improved execution continue to serve us well, and we are confident of building on this momentum. We are also excited to have completed the acquisitions of Edgile and LeanSwift Solutions in the quarter, both of which will add to our capabilities significantly. Delaporte added.

Wipro further said continued its momentum in winning large deals with its customers in reporting quarter.

