Wipro rolls out 12kcr buyback, sees dull Q1

“The main impact for Wipro is its profitability in FY23. Even in terms of the share buyback, it may make sense from the board’s perspective since its shares are cheap at the moment, but this goes on to show that the company is not making significant investments in future innovation and technologies. Coupled with that, you also see the $100 million-plus contracts remain constant, so we’re likely looking at at least another two quarters of uncertainty, before the growth returns to the business," said Akshara Bassi, research analyst, global cloud and servers at market researcher, Counterpoint India.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}