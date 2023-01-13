Wipro made the lowest hiring in Q2 compared to its peers. The company's headcount stood at 259,179 employees in Q2FY23 compared to the count of 258,574 employees as of June 30, 2022 - a net addition of merely 605 employees. In Q1FY23, the company added 15,446 employees. While it onboarded more than 10,000 freshers during this period.