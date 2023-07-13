Wipro set to continue hiring for ‘critical areas’, had let go of 8,812 employees in Q11 min read 13 Jul 2023, 05:53 PM IST
Indian IT services provider Wipro reported an 11.9% rise in Q1 profit, with net profit reaching 28.70 billion rupees. The company plans to continue hiring in critical areas such as AI, data, security, and engineering.
Wipro reported an 11.9% rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday and assured that hiring would continue for certain areas. Buoyed by its deal pipeline, the Bengaluru-based company saw net profit rise to 28.70 billion rupees for the quarter ended June 30. Wipro however saw its employee count drop by 8,812 in the June quarter while the voluntary attrition rate moderated quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to an 8-quarter low of 14%.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×