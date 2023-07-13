Wipro reported an 11.9% rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday and assured that hiring would continue for certain areas. Buoyed by its deal pipeline, the Bengaluru-based company saw net profit rise to 28.70 billion rupees for the quarter ended June 30. Wipro however saw its employee count drop by 8,812 in the June quarter while the voluntary attrition rate moderated quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to an 8-quarter low of 14%.

“Hiring is based on the macro environment…the demand. And we will continue to hire in critical areas. We're seeing a big investment in AI, data, security, engineering. We'll see continued hiring for these specialised skills as we move forward and calibrate it every quarter depending on the demand," said Wipro's chief HR Saurabh Govil.

The CHRO also noted that Wipro had not onboarded any freshers in the first quarter of the year.

The company had made waves earlier in 2023 after urging freshers to consider a significantly lower starting salary. Candidates who had initially been offered a salary package of ₹6.5 LPA were asked if they would be willing to join with a salary of ₹3.5 LPA. Wipro had said that 90% of the freshers accepted lower salary options in order to fast-track onboarding.

Last month the company's HR chief had also indicated that future salary hikes would depend on the employee's ability to upskill and reskill themselves.

On Wednesday, India's third-largest software services company announced a $ 1 billion spending plan to train its entire 2.5 lakh employees in artificial intelligence and integrate the technology into its product offerings.

(With inputs from agencies)