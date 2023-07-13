Wipro reported an 11.9% rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday and assured that hiring would continue for certain areas. Buoyed by its deal pipeline, the Bengaluru-based company saw net profit rise to 28.70 billion rupees for the quarter ended June 30. Wipro however saw its employee count drop by 8,812 in the June quarter while the voluntary attrition rate moderated quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to an 8-quarter low of 14%.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}