Tech Mahindra maintains edge over Wipro in September quarter

Wipro Ltd shrank for a second straight quarter as its media, technology and healthcare businesses weakened, while Tech Mahindra Ltd leveraged its Orange deal to post its fastest September-quarter growth in three years on Thursday.
India’s fourth-largest information technology (IT) company Wipro ended the second quarter of fiscal year 2026-27 (FY27) with revenue of $2.61 billion, down 0.1% sequentially and up 0.28% year-on-year. The decline was largely driven by its media, technology and healthcare clients, which together account for about a third of its business. It was also Wipro’s first second-quarter revenue decline in three years.