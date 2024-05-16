Wonder Electricals Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 19.61% YOY

Wonder Electricals Q4 Results Live : Wonder Electricals announced their Q4 results on 15 May, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year.
The topline of Wonder Electricals saw a substantial increase of 76.98% year-on-year, while the profit surged by 19.61% year-on-year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a remarkable growth, with revenue soaring by 97.69% and profit jumping by 118.21%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses also witnessed a significant rise, increasing by 67.27% quarter-on-quarter and 145.12% year-on-year.
Furthermore, the operating income showed a strong performance, up by 122.83% quarter-on-quarter and 42.16% year-on-year.
Wonder Electricals reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of ₹4.87 for Q4, marking a 19.73% year-on-year increase.
Despite recent fluctuations in the market, Wonder Electricals has delivered impressive returns to its investors, with a 212.58% return in the last 6 months and 119.23% year-to-date return.
Currently, Wonder Electricals boasts a market capitalization of ₹1193.81 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹1279.9 and ₹210.05 respectively.
Wonder Electricals Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|259.29
|131.16
|+97.69%
|146.51
|+76.98%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|11.46
|6.85
|+67.27%
|4.68
|+145.12%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.68
|1.56
|+7.5%
|1.38
|+22.18%
|Total Operating Expense
|247.34
|125.8
|+96.62%
|138.1
|+79.1%
|Operating Income
|11.95
|5.36
|+122.83%
|8.41
|+42.16%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|9.57
|3.99
|+140.08%
|7.57
|+26.35%
|Net Income
|6.53
|2.99
|+118.21%
|5.46
|+19.61%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.87
|2.23
|+118.06%
|4.07
|+19.73%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹6.53Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹259.29Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!