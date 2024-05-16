Wonder Electricals Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 19.61% YOY

Wonder Electricals Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 76.98% YoY & profit increased by 19.61% YoY

Wonder Electricals Q4 Results Live : Wonder Electricals announced their Q4 results on 15 May, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year.

The topline of Wonder Electricals saw a substantial increase of 76.98% year-on-year, while the profit surged by 19.61% year-on-year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a remarkable growth, with revenue soaring by 97.69% and profit jumping by 118.21%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses also witnessed a significant rise, increasing by 67.27% quarter-on-quarter and 145.12% year-on-year.

Furthermore, the operating income showed a strong performance, up by 122.83% quarter-on-quarter and 42.16% year-on-year.

Wonder Electricals reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of ₹4.87 for Q4, marking a 19.73% year-on-year increase.

Despite recent fluctuations in the market, Wonder Electricals has delivered impressive returns to its investors, with a 212.58% return in the last 6 months and 119.23% year-to-date return.

Currently, Wonder Electricals boasts a market capitalization of ₹1193.81 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹1279.9 and ₹210.05 respectively.

Wonder Electricals Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 259.29 131.16 +97.69% 146.51 +76.98% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 11.46 6.85 +67.27% 4.68 +145.12% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.68 1.56 +7.5% 1.38 +22.18% Total Operating Expense 247.34 125.8 +96.62% 138.1 +79.1% Operating Income 11.95 5.36 +122.83% 8.41 +42.16% Net Income Before Taxes 9.57 3.99 +140.08% 7.57 +26.35% Net Income 6.53 2.99 +118.21% 5.46 +19.61% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.87 2.23 +118.06% 4.07 +19.73%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹6.53Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹259.29Cr

