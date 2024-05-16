Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Wonder Electricals Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 19.61% YOY

Wonder Electricals Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 19.61% YOY

Livemint

Wonder Electricals Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 76.98% YoY & profit increased by 19.61% YoY

Wonder Electricals Q4 Results Live

Wonder Electricals Q4 Results Live : Wonder Electricals announced their Q4 results on 15 May, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year.

The topline of Wonder Electricals saw a substantial increase of 76.98% year-on-year, while the profit surged by 19.61% year-on-year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a remarkable growth, with revenue soaring by 97.69% and profit jumping by 118.21%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses also witnessed a significant rise, increasing by 67.27% quarter-on-quarter and 145.12% year-on-year.

Furthermore, the operating income showed a strong performance, up by 122.83% quarter-on-quarter and 42.16% year-on-year.

Wonder Electricals reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 4.87 for Q4, marking a 19.73% year-on-year increase.

Despite recent fluctuations in the market, Wonder Electricals has delivered impressive returns to its investors, with a 212.58% return in the last 6 months and 119.23% year-to-date return.

Currently, Wonder Electricals boasts a market capitalization of 1193.81 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of 1279.9 and 210.05 respectively.

Wonder Electricals Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue259.29131.16+97.69%146.51+76.98%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total11.466.85+67.27%4.68+145.12%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.681.56+7.5%1.38+22.18%
Total Operating Expense247.34125.8+96.62%138.1+79.1%
Operating Income11.955.36+122.83%8.41+42.16%
Net Income Before Taxes9.573.99+140.08%7.57+26.35%
Net Income6.532.99+118.21%5.46+19.61%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.872.23+118.06%4.07+19.73%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹6.53Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹259.29Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.