Wonderla Holidays Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 8.85% YOY

Wonderla Holidays Q2 Results Live : Wonderla Holidays announced its Q2 results on November 5, 2024, revealing a mixed performance for the quarter. While the company witnessed an 8.85% year-on-year increase in profit, the topline revenue saw a significant decline of 10.35%. This suggests that the company's cost management strategies may be yielding positive results despite challenging revenue conditions.
Compared to the previous quarter, the figures tell a more troubling story. Revenue dropped sharply by 61.03%, and profit fell by a staggering 76.73%. This decline raises questions about the sustainability of the company’s performance in light of seasonal fluctuations and market dynamics.
In terms of operational efficiency, Wonderla Holidays experienced a slight decrease in selling, general, and administrative expenses, down 1.89% quarter-on-quarter. However, these expenses rose significantly by 32.68% year-on-year, indicating rising operational costs that may need to be addressed going forward.
The company’s operating income plummeted by 119.88% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 226.85% year-on-year, highlighting severe challenges in maintaining profitability amid declining revenues.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 were reported at ₹2.59, reflecting an 8.38% year-on-year increase. This is a positive indicator for shareholders, suggesting that the company's profit margins are improving even as revenue contracts.
However, Wonderla Holidays has faced a rough patch in the market, with a return of -2.33% in the last week, -12.4% over the past six months, and only a slight 0.78% gain year-to-date. These figures may cause concern among investors regarding the stock's performance in a volatile market.
Currently, Wonderla Holidays boasts a market capitalization of ₹4806.75 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹1105.9 and a low of ₹770.05. This range indicates a high level of volatility in the stock price, reflecting investor sentiment and market conditions.
As of November 6, 2024, out of two analysts covering Wonderla Holidays, one has issued a Buy rating while the other has given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation is to Strong Buy, suggesting that analysts remain optimistic about the company's long-term potential despite recent challenges.
Wonderla Holidays Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|67.38
|172.9
|-61.03%
|75.16
|-10.35%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|20.01
|20.4
|-1.89%
|15.08
|+32.68%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|14.62
|12.35
|+18.41%
|8.02
|+82.3%
|Total Operating Expense
|83.09
|93.86
|-11.47%
|62.78
|+32.36%
|Operating Income
|-15.71
|79.03
|-119.88%
|12.39
|-226.85%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-12.09
|83.48
|-114.49%
|18.49
|-165.4%
|Net Income
|14.72
|63.24
|-76.73%
|13.52
|+8.85%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.59
|11.18
|-76.83%
|2.39
|+8.38%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹14.72Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹67.38Cr
