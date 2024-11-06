Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Wonderla Holidays Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 8.85% YOY

Wonderla Holidays Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 8.85% YOY

Wonderla Holidays Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 10.35% YoY & profit increased by 8.85% YoY

Wonderla Holidays Q2 Results Live

Wonderla Holidays Q2 Results Live : Wonderla Holidays announced its Q2 results on November 5, 2024, revealing a mixed performance for the quarter. While the company witnessed an 8.85% year-on-year increase in profit, the topline revenue saw a significant decline of 10.35%. This suggests that the company's cost management strategies may be yielding positive results despite challenging revenue conditions.

Compared to the previous quarter, the figures tell a more troubling story. Revenue dropped sharply by 61.03%, and profit fell by a staggering 76.73%. This decline raises questions about the sustainability of the company’s performance in light of seasonal fluctuations and market dynamics.

In terms of operational efficiency, Wonderla Holidays experienced a slight decrease in selling, general, and administrative expenses, down 1.89% quarter-on-quarter. However, these expenses rose significantly by 32.68% year-on-year, indicating rising operational costs that may need to be addressed going forward.

The company’s operating income plummeted by 119.88% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 226.85% year-on-year, highlighting severe challenges in maintaining profitability amid declining revenues.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 were reported at 2.59, reflecting an 8.38% year-on-year increase. This is a positive indicator for shareholders, suggesting that the company's profit margins are improving even as revenue contracts.

However, Wonderla Holidays has faced a rough patch in the market, with a return of -2.33% in the last week, -12.4% over the past six months, and only a slight 0.78% gain year-to-date. These figures may cause concern among investors regarding the stock's performance in a volatile market.

Currently, Wonderla Holidays boasts a market capitalization of 4806.75 Cr, with a 52-week high of 1105.9 and a low of 770.05. This range indicates a high level of volatility in the stock price, reflecting investor sentiment and market conditions.

As of November 6, 2024, out of two analysts covering Wonderla Holidays, one has issued a Buy rating while the other has given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation is to Strong Buy, suggesting that analysts remain optimistic about the company's long-term potential despite recent challenges.

Wonderla Holidays Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue67.38172.9-61.03%75.16-10.35%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total20.0120.4-1.89%15.08+32.68%
Depreciation/ Amortization14.6212.35+18.41%8.02+82.3%
Total Operating Expense83.0993.86-11.47%62.78+32.36%
Operating Income-15.7179.03-119.88%12.39-226.85%
Net Income Before Taxes-12.0983.48-114.49%18.49-165.4%
Net Income14.7263.24-76.73%13.52+8.85%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.5911.18-76.83%2.39+8.38%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹14.72Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹67.38Cr

