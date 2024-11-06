Wonderla Holidays Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 8.85% YOY

Wonderla Holidays Q2 Results Live : Wonderla Holidays announced its Q2 results on November 5, 2024, revealing a mixed performance for the quarter. While the company witnessed an 8.85% year-on-year increase in profit, the topline revenue saw a significant decline of 10.35%. This suggests that the company's cost management strategies may be yielding positive results despite challenging revenue conditions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the figures tell a more troubling story. Revenue dropped sharply by 61.03%, and profit fell by a staggering 76.73%. This decline raises questions about the sustainability of the company’s performance in light of seasonal fluctuations and market dynamics.

In terms of operational efficiency, Wonderla Holidays experienced a slight decrease in selling, general, and administrative expenses, down 1.89% quarter-on-quarter. However, these expenses rose significantly by 32.68% year-on-year, indicating rising operational costs that may need to be addressed going forward. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company’s operating income plummeted by 119.88% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 226.85% year-on-year, highlighting severe challenges in maintaining profitability amid declining revenues.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 were reported at ₹2.59, reflecting an 8.38% year-on-year increase. This is a positive indicator for shareholders, suggesting that the company's profit margins are improving even as revenue contracts.

However, Wonderla Holidays has faced a rough patch in the market, with a return of -2.33% in the last week, -12.4% over the past six months, and only a slight 0.78% gain year-to-date. These figures may cause concern among investors regarding the stock's performance in a volatile market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Wonderla Holidays boasts a market capitalization of ₹4806.75 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹1105.9 and a low of ₹770.05. This range indicates a high level of volatility in the stock price, reflecting investor sentiment and market conditions.

As of November 6, 2024, out of two analysts covering Wonderla Holidays, one has issued a Buy rating while the other has given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation is to Strong Buy, suggesting that analysts remain optimistic about the company's long-term potential despite recent challenges.

Wonderla Holidays Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 67.38 172.9 -61.03% 75.16 -10.35% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 20.01 20.4 -1.89% 15.08 +32.68% Depreciation/ Amortization 14.62 12.35 +18.41% 8.02 +82.3% Total Operating Expense 83.09 93.86 -11.47% 62.78 +32.36% Operating Income -15.71 79.03 -119.88% 12.39 -226.85% Net Income Before Taxes -12.09 83.48 -114.49% 18.49 -165.4% Net Income 14.72 63.24 -76.73% 13.52 +8.85% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.59 11.18 -76.83% 2.39 +8.38%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹14.72Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹67.38Cr

