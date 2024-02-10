Wonderla Holidays Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 4.01% YOY

Wonderla Holidays declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 9.15% & the profit decreased by 4.01% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 64.39% and the profit increased by 176.29%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.24% q-o-q & increased by 16.27% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 259.68% q-o-q & decreased by 7.01% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹6.6 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 4.07% Y-o-Y.
Wonderla Holidays has delivered 0.68% return in the last 1 week, 40.06% return in the last 6 months and 3.34% YTD return.
Currently, Wonderla Holidays has a market cap of ₹4928.67 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹995 & ₹380.15 respectively.
As of 10 Feb, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating & 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 10 Feb, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
Wonderla Holidays Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|123.56
|75.16
|+64.39%
|113.2
|+9.15%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|14.9
|15.08
|-1.24%
|12.81
|+16.27%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|9.93
|8.02
|+23.78%
|8.54
|+16.24%
|Total Operating Expense
|79.01
|62.78
|+25.86%
|65.29
|+21.01%
|Operating Income
|44.55
|12.39
|+259.68%
|47.91
|-7.01%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|50.33
|18.49
|+172.21%
|52.37
|-3.89%
|Net Income
|37.36
|13.52
|+176.29%
|38.92
|-4.01%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.6
|2.39
|+176.17%
|6.88
|-4.07%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹37.36Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹123.56Cr
