Wonderla Holidays Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 4.01% YOY

Wonderla Holidays declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 9.15% & the profit decreased by 4.01% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 64.39% and the profit increased by 176.29%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.24% q-o-q & increased by 16.27% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 259.68% q-o-q & decreased by 7.01% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹6.6 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 4.07% Y-o-Y.

Wonderla Holidays has delivered 0.68% return in the last 1 week, 40.06% return in the last 6 months and 3.34% YTD return.

Currently, Wonderla Holidays has a market cap of ₹4928.67 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹995 & ₹380.15 respectively.

As of 10 Feb, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating & 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 10 Feb, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Wonderla Holidays Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 123.56 75.16 +64.39% 113.2 +9.15% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 14.9 15.08 -1.24% 12.81 +16.27% Depreciation/ Amortization 9.93 8.02 +23.78% 8.54 +16.24% Total Operating Expense 79.01 62.78 +25.86% 65.29 +21.01% Operating Income 44.55 12.39 +259.68% 47.91 -7.01% Net Income Before Taxes 50.33 18.49 +172.21% 52.37 -3.89% Net Income 37.36 13.52 +176.29% 38.92 -4.01% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.6 2.39 +176.17% 6.88 -4.07%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹37.36Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹123.56Cr

