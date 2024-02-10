Hello User
Wonderla Holidays Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 4.01% YOY

Wonderla Holidays Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 4.01% YOY

Livemint

Wonderla Holidays Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 9.15% YoY & profit decreased by 4.01% YoY

Wonderla Holidays Q3 FY24 Results Live

Wonderla Holidays declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 9.15% & the profit decreased by 4.01% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 64.39% and the profit increased by 176.29%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.24% q-o-q & increased by 16.27% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 259.68% q-o-q & decreased by 7.01% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 6.6 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 4.07% Y-o-Y.

Wonderla Holidays has delivered 0.68% return in the last 1 week, 40.06% return in the last 6 months and 3.34% YTD return.

Currently, Wonderla Holidays has a market cap of 4928.67 Cr and 52wk high/low of 995 & 380.15 respectively.

As of 10 Feb, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating & 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 10 Feb, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Wonderla Holidays Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue123.5675.16+64.39%113.2+9.15%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total14.915.08-1.24%12.81+16.27%
Depreciation/ Amortization9.938.02+23.78%8.54+16.24%
Total Operating Expense79.0162.78+25.86%65.29+21.01%
Operating Income44.5512.39+259.68%47.91-7.01%
Net Income Before Taxes50.3318.49+172.21%52.37-3.89%
Net Income37.3613.52+176.29%38.92-4.01%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.62.39+176.17%6.88-4.07%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹37.36Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹123.56Cr

