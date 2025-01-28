Wonderla Holidays Q3 Results 2025 on 28 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 45.66% YOY, profit at ₹20.3 crore and revenue at ₹121.51 crore

Wonderla Holidays Q3 Results 2025 on 28 Jan, 2025: Revenue decreased by 1.66% YoY & profit decreased by 45.66% YoY, profit at 20.3 crore and revenue at 121.51 crore

Published28 Jan 2025, 11:49 AM IST
Wonderla Holidays Q3 Results 2025 on 28 Jan, 2025
Wonderla Holidays Q3 Results 2025 on 28 Jan, 2025

Wonderla Holidays Q3 Results 2025:Wonderla Holidays declared their Q3 results on 27 Jan, 2025, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline decreased by 1.66% year-on-year, with profits falling significantly by 45.66%. The profit stood at 20.3 crore, while revenue was reported at 121.51 crore.

In contrast, when compared to the previous quarter, Wonderla Holidays saw a remarkable recovery in its financial performance, with revenue growing by 80.34% and profit increasing by 37.91%. This suggests a potential rebound after previous downturns.

However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw an uptick, rising by 4.75% quarter-on-quarter and increasing by 40.67% year-on-year, indicating rising operational costs that could impact future profitability.

The operating income exhibited a significant increase of 243.54% on a quarter-on-quarter basis, although it faced a decline of 49.38% year-on-year, reflecting the volatility in performance over the longer term.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at 3.43, marking a decrease of 48.03% year-on-year, a concerning indicator for shareholders.

Wonderla Holidays has experienced a decline in stock performance, with a -7.96% return in the last week, -18.73% return over the last six months, and a -1.85% return year-to-date.

Currently, Wonderla Holidays boasts a market capitalization of 4548.31 crore, with a 52-week high of 1105.9 and a low of 707.55, indicating significant fluctuations in market valuation.

As of 28 Jan, 2025, out of the two analysts covering Wonderla Holidays, both have given a Buy rating, showing confidence in the company’s potential for recovery despite recent setbacks.

The consensus recommendation as of 28 Jan, 2025, was to Buy, suggesting that analysts are optimistic about the company's future performance and recovery.

Wonderla Holidays Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue121.5167.38+80.34%123.56-1.66%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total20.9620.01+4.75%14.9+40.67%
Depreciation/ Amortization14.6114.62-0.07%9.93+47.13%
Total Operating Expense98.9683.09+19.1%79.01+25.25%
Operating Income22.55-15.71+243.54%44.55-49.38%
Net Income Before Taxes27.38-12.09+326.47%50.33-45.6%
Net Income20.314.72+37.91%37.36-45.66%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.432.59+32.43%6.6-48.03%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹20.3Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹121.51Cr

First Published:28 Jan 2025, 11:49 AM IST
