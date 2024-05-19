Wonderla Holidays Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 35.5% YOY

Wonderla Holidays Q4 Results Live : Wonderla Holidays declared their Q4 results on 16 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.87% & the profit decreased by 35.5% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 19.32% and the profit decreased by 39.48%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 14.26% q-o-q & increased by 33.57% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 43.17% q-o-q & decreased by 28.3% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.98 for Q4 which decreased by 35.79% Y-o-Y.
Wonderla Holidays has delivered -0.46% return in the last 1 week, -1.46% return in last 6 months and 8.68% YTD return.
Currently the Wonderla Holidays has a market cap of ₹5183.25 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1105.9 & ₹451.55 respectively.
As of 19 May, 2024 out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 19 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
Wonderla Holidays Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|99.69
|123.56
|-19.32%
|100.56
|-0.87%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|17.02
|14.9
|+14.26%
|12.74
|+33.57%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|10.11
|9.93
|+1.82%
|8.98
|+12.57%
|Total Operating Expense
|74.37
|79.01
|-5.87%
|65.25
|+13.98%
|Operating Income
|25.32
|44.55
|-43.17%
|35.31
|-28.3%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|30.29
|50.33
|-39.82%
|47.22
|-35.86%
|Net Income
|22.61
|37.36
|-39.48%
|35.05
|-35.5%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.98
|6.6
|-39.7%
|6.2
|-35.79%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹22.61Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹99.69Cr
