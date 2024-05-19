Hello User
Wonderla Holidays Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 35.5% YOY

Wonderla Holidays Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 35.5% YOY

Livemint

Wonderla Holidays Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 0.87% YoY & profit decreased by 35.5% YoY

Wonderla Holidays Q4 Results Live

Wonderla Holidays Q4 Results Live : Wonderla Holidays declared their Q4 results on 16 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.87% & the profit decreased by 35.5% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 19.32% and the profit decreased by 39.48%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 14.26% q-o-q & increased by 33.57% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 43.17% q-o-q & decreased by 28.3% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.98 for Q4 which decreased by 35.79% Y-o-Y.

Wonderla Holidays has delivered -0.46% return in the last 1 week, -1.46% return in last 6 months and 8.68% YTD return.

Currently the Wonderla Holidays has a market cap of 5183.25 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1105.9 & 451.55 respectively.

As of 19 May, 2024 out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 19 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Wonderla Holidays Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue99.69123.56-19.32%100.56-0.87%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total17.0214.9+14.26%12.74+33.57%
Depreciation/ Amortization10.119.93+1.82%8.98+12.57%
Total Operating Expense74.3779.01-5.87%65.25+13.98%
Operating Income25.3244.55-43.17%35.31-28.3%
Net Income Before Taxes30.2950.33-39.82%47.22-35.86%
Net Income22.6137.36-39.48%35.05-35.5%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.986.6-39.7%6.2-35.79%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹22.61Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹99.69Cr

