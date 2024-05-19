Wonderla Holidays Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 35.5% YOY

Wonderla Holidays Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 0.87% YoY & profit decreased by 35.5% YoY

Wonderla Holidays Q4 Results Live : Wonderla Holidays declared their Q4 results on 16 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.87% & the profit decreased by 35.5% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 19.32% and the profit decreased by 39.48%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 14.26% q-o-q & increased by 33.57% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 43.17% q-o-q & decreased by 28.3% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹3.98 for Q4 which decreased by 35.79% Y-o-Y.

Wonderla Holidays has delivered -0.46% return in the last 1 week, -1.46% return in last 6 months and 8.68% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently the Wonderla Holidays has a market cap of ₹5183.25 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1105.9 & ₹451.55 respectively.

As of 19 May, 2024 out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 19 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Wonderla Holidays Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 99.69 123.56 -19.32% 100.56 -0.87% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 17.02 14.9 +14.26% 12.74 +33.57% Depreciation/ Amortization 10.11 9.93 +1.82% 8.98 +12.57% Total Operating Expense 74.37 79.01 -5.87% 65.25 +13.98% Operating Income 25.32 44.55 -43.17% 35.31 -28.3% Net Income Before Taxes 30.29 50.33 -39.82% 47.22 -35.86% Net Income 22.61 37.36 -39.48% 35.05 -35.5% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.98 6.6 -39.7% 6.2 -35.79%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹22.61Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹99.69Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!