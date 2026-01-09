World's largest chipmaker TSMC on track to beat Q4 revenue forecasts, says report — details

The world's largest chipmaker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC)'s fourth-quarter revenue is on track to exceed market forecasts, according to a Reuters report, citing monthly data released by the company.

Revenues are up 20.45% to $1.04 trillion (around $33.04 billion) compared to the previous year, it said.

TSMC benefitted from AI boost The report said this comes as TSMC saw major leaps amid boost from artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

As of 7 January, TSMC shares rose 8% in 2026, and has exceeded triple gains over the past three years, Bloomberg reported earlier this week. The stock surge has also pushed up Taiwan’s benchmark equity index to a series of new peaks, with TSMC accounting for nearly 45% of its weighting, it added.

Notably, the company is set to release its full Q4 earnings next week (15 January) along with capex forecast for 2026.

revenue for the October-December period was T$1,046.08 billion ($33.04 billion), according to Reuters calculations based on monthly data the company released, compared with T$868.46 billion in the year-ago period.

The latest result handily topped a LSEG SmartEstimate of T$1,035.913 billion ($32.72 billion) drawn from 20 analysts, and was in line with guidance of $32.2 billion to $33.4 billion issued by TSMC in October in its last earnings call.

TSMC only gives guidance in US dollars. TSMC will report full fourth-quarter earnings on January 15, including an updated outlook for the current quarter and full year.

The company, whose customers include Nvidia and Apple, has been a major beneficiary of advances in AI, which has more than offset the tapering off of pandemic-led demand for chips used in consumer electronics like tablets.

TSMC's Taipei-listed shares gained 44.2% last year, outperforming the 25.7% rise for the broader market.

Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker and Nvidia's biggest server maker, also reported bumper sales on Monday, logging T$2.6028 trillion ($82.20 billion) for the fourth quarter. ($1 = 31.6640 Taiwan dollars)