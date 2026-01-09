World's largest chipmaker TSMC on track to beat Q4 revenue forecasts, says report — details

The world's largest chipmaker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC)'s fourth-quarter revenue is on track to exceed market forecasts, according to a Reuters report, citing monthly data released by the company.
Revenues are up 20.45% to $1.04 trillion (around $33.04 billion) compared to the previous year, it said.
The report said this comes as TSMC saw major leaps amid boost from artificial intelligence (AI) applications.
As of 7 January, TSMC shares rose 8% in 2026, and has exceeded triple gains over the past three years, Bloomberg reported earlier this week. The stock surge has also pushed up Taiwan’s benchmark equity index to a series of new peaks, with TSMC accounting for nearly 45% of its weighting, it added.
Notably, the company is set to release its full Q4 earnings next week (15 January) along with capex forecast for 2026.
($1 = 31.6640 Taiwan dollars)
(With inputs from Agencies)
