Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  WSFX Global Pay Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 66.01% YOY

WSFX Global Pay Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 66.01% YOY

Livemint

WSFX Global Pay Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 53.48% YoY & profit increased by 66.01% YoY

WSFX Global Pay Q3 FY24 Results Live

WSFX Global Pay declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 53.48% & the profit increased by 66.01% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 23.92% and the profit decreased by 76.78%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.89% q-o-q & increased by 31.07% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 83.74% q-o-q & increased by 18.68% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.49 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 68.97% Y-o-Y.

WSFX Global Pay has delivered -4.65% return in the last 1 week, 63.32% return in last 6 months and 8.53% YTD return.

Currently the WSFX Global Pay has a market cap of 75.34 Cr and 52wk high/low of 71.95 & 26.5 respectively.

WSFX Global Pay Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue17.1922.59-23.92%11.2+53.48%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5.015.43-7.89%3.82+31.07%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.690.62+11.1%0.44+57.27%
Total Operating Expense16.8520.5-17.8%10.91+54.39%
Operating Income0.342.09-83.74%0.29+18.68%
Net Income Before Taxes0.572.44-76.78%0.34+66.01%
Net Income0.572.44-76.78%0.34+66.01%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.492.1-76.67%0.29+68.97%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.57Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹17.19Cr

