WSFX Global Pay Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 66.01% YOY

WSFX Global Pay declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 53.48% & the profit increased by 66.01% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 23.92% and the profit decreased by 76.78%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.89% q-o-q & increased by 31.07% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 83.74% q-o-q & increased by 18.68% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.49 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 68.97% Y-o-Y.
WSFX Global Pay has delivered -4.65% return in the last 1 week, 63.32% return in last 6 months and 8.53% YTD return.
Currently the WSFX Global Pay has a market cap of ₹75.34 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹71.95 & ₹26.5 respectively.
WSFX Global Pay Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|17.19
|22.59
|-23.92%
|11.2
|+53.48%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|5.01
|5.43
|-7.89%
|3.82
|+31.07%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.69
|0.62
|+11.1%
|0.44
|+57.27%
|Total Operating Expense
|16.85
|20.5
|-17.8%
|10.91
|+54.39%
|Operating Income
|0.34
|2.09
|-83.74%
|0.29
|+18.68%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.57
|2.44
|-76.78%
|0.34
|+66.01%
|Net Income
|0.57
|2.44
|-76.78%
|0.34
|+66.01%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.49
|2.1
|-76.67%
|0.29
|+68.97%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.57Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹17.19Cr
