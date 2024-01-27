WSFX Global Pay Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 66.01% YOY

WSFX Global Pay declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 53.48% & the profit increased by 66.01% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 23.92% and the profit decreased by 76.78%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.89% q-o-q & increased by 31.07% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 83.74% q-o-q & increased by 18.68% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹0.49 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 68.97% Y-o-Y.

WSFX Global Pay has delivered -4.65% return in the last 1 week, 63.32% return in last 6 months and 8.53% YTD return.

Currently the WSFX Global Pay has a market cap of ₹75.34 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹71.95 & ₹26.5 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

WSFX Global Pay Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 17.19 22.59 -23.92% 11.2 +53.48% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 5.01 5.43 -7.89% 3.82 +31.07% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.69 0.62 +11.1% 0.44 +57.27% Total Operating Expense 16.85 20.5 -17.8% 10.91 +54.39% Operating Income 0.34 2.09 -83.74% 0.29 +18.68% Net Income Before Taxes 0.57 2.44 -76.78% 0.34 +66.01% Net Income 0.57 2.44 -76.78% 0.34 +66.01% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.49 2.1 -76.67% 0.29 +68.97%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.57Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹17.19Cr

