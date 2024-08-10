Xchanging Solutions Q1 results : profit at ₹10.63Cr, Revenue decreased by 0.36% YoY

Xchanging Solutions Q1 Results Live : Xchanging Solutions Q1 Results Live: Xchanging Solutions declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.36% and the profit came in at ₹10.63 crore. It is noteworthy that Xchanging Solutions had declared a loss of ₹8.97 crore in the previous fiscal year's same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.9%.
The Selling, general and administrative expenses declined by 4.85% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 4.37% year-over-year. This indicates a tightening of operational costs in the short term but an increase when viewed on an annual basis.
The operating income was up by 8.11% quarter-over-quarter but decreased by 23.81% year-over-year. This mixed result suggests that while the company has improved its operational efficiency in the short term, it is still facing challenges on a yearly scale.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) is ₹0.95 for Q1, which increased by a significant 217.28% year-over-year. This considerable rise in EPS indicates a better profitability scenario for the company.
Xchanging Solutions has delivered a -7.33% return in the last 1 week, a -8.9% return in the last 6 months, and a 16.38% year-to-date return. These returns show a volatile performance in the short term but a positive trend over the year.
Currently, Xchanging Solutions has a market cap of ₹1373.83 crore and a 52-week high/low of ₹173.58 and ₹79.66, respectively. This positions the company with a significant market presence but also highlights the volatility in its stock price.
Xchanging Solutions Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|44.06
|44.46
|-0.9%
|44.22
|-0.36%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|15.3
|16.08
|-4.85%
|14.66
|+4.37%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.12
|0.12
|-0%
|0.15
|-20%
|Total Operating Expense
|33.53
|34.72
|-3.43%
|30.4
|+10.3%
|Operating Income
|10.53
|9.74
|+8.11%
|13.82
|-23.81%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|14.48
|16.11
|-10.12%
|17.44
|-16.97%
|Net Income
|10.63
|12.38
|-14.14%
|-8.97
|+218.51%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.95
|1.11
|-14.41%
|-0.81
|+217.28%
