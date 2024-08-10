Xchanging Solutions Q1 results : profit at ₹10.63Cr, Revenue decreased by 0.36% YoY

Xchanging Solutions Q1 results : Revenue decreased by 0.36% YoY & profit at 10.63Cr

Livemint
Published10 Aug 2024, 11:32 AM IST
Xchanging Solutions Q1 Results Live
Xchanging Solutions Q1 Results Live

Xchanging Solutions Q1 Results Live : Xchanging Solutions Q1 Results Live: Xchanging Solutions declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.36% and the profit came in at 10.63 crore. It is noteworthy that Xchanging Solutions had declared a loss of 8.97 crore in the previous fiscal year's same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.9%.

The Selling, general and administrative expenses declined by 4.85% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 4.37% year-over-year. This indicates a tightening of operational costs in the short term but an increase when viewed on an annual basis.

The operating income was up by 8.11% quarter-over-quarter but decreased by 23.81% year-over-year. This mixed result suggests that while the company has improved its operational efficiency in the short term, it is still facing challenges on a yearly scale.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) is 0.95 for Q1, which increased by a significant 217.28% year-over-year. This considerable rise in EPS indicates a better profitability scenario for the company.

Xchanging Solutions has delivered a -7.33% return in the last 1 week, a -8.9% return in the last 6 months, and a 16.38% year-to-date return. These returns show a volatile performance in the short term but a positive trend over the year.

Currently, Xchanging Solutions has a market cap of 1373.83 crore and a 52-week high/low of 173.58 and 79.66, respectively. This positions the company with a significant market presence but also highlights the volatility in its stock price.

Xchanging Solutions Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue44.0644.46-0.9%44.22-0.36%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total15.316.08-4.85%14.66+4.37%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.120.12-0%0.15-20%
Total Operating Expense33.5334.72-3.43%30.4+10.3%
Operating Income10.539.74+8.11%13.82-23.81%
Net Income Before Taxes14.4816.11-10.12%17.44-16.97%
Net Income10.6312.38-14.14%-8.97+218.51%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.951.11-14.41%-0.81+217.28%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹10.63Cr
₹44.06Cr
First Published:10 Aug 2024, 11:32 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsXchanging Solutions Q1 results : profit at ₹10.63Cr, Revenue decreased by 0.36% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    332.60
    03:57 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    9.9 (3.07%)

    Tata Steel

    151.80
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.3 (0.86%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.95
    03:59 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    3.65 (1.22%)

    Tata Power

    417.80
    03:54 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    NBCC India

    184.70
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    15.8 (9.35%)

    Godfrey Phillips India

    4,444.55
    03:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    315.9 (7.65%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    708.55
    03:55 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    50.1 (7.61%)

    Affle India

    1,596.75
    03:40 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    110.5 (7.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,847.00396.00
      Chennai
      70,847.00-365.00
      Delhi
      70,987.00675.00
      Kolkata
      71,892.001,303.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue