Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Xchanging Solutions Q1 results : profit at 10.63Cr, Revenue decreased by 0.36% YoY

Xchanging Solutions Q1 results : profit at ₹10.63Cr, Revenue decreased by 0.36% YoY

Livemint

Xchanging Solutions Q1 results : Revenue decreased by 0.36% YoY & profit at 10.63Cr

Xchanging Solutions Q1 Results Live

Xchanging Solutions Q1 Results Live : Xchanging Solutions Q1 Results Live: Xchanging Solutions declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.36% and the profit came in at 10.63 crore. It is noteworthy that Xchanging Solutions had declared a loss of 8.97 crore in the previous fiscal year's same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.9%.

The Selling, general and administrative expenses declined by 4.85% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 4.37% year-over-year. This indicates a tightening of operational costs in the short term but an increase when viewed on an annual basis.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The operating income was up by 8.11% quarter-over-quarter but decreased by 23.81% year-over-year. This mixed result suggests that while the company has improved its operational efficiency in the short term, it is still facing challenges on a yearly scale.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) is 0.95 for Q1, which increased by a significant 217.28% year-over-year. This considerable rise in EPS indicates a better profitability scenario for the company.

Xchanging Solutions has delivered a -7.33% return in the last 1 week, a -8.9% return in the last 6 months, and a 16.38% year-to-date return. These returns show a volatile performance in the short term but a positive trend over the year.

Currently, Xchanging Solutions has a market cap of 1373.83 crore and a 52-week high/low of 173.58 and 79.66, respectively. This positions the company with a significant market presence but also highlights the volatility in its stock price.

Xchanging Solutions Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue44.0644.46-0.9%44.22-0.36%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total15.316.08-4.85%14.66+4.37%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.120.12-0%0.15-20%
Total Operating Expense33.5334.72-3.43%30.4+10.3%
Operating Income10.539.74+8.11%13.82-23.81%
Net Income Before Taxes14.4816.11-10.12%17.44-16.97%
Net Income10.6312.38-14.14%-8.97+218.51%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.951.11-14.41%-0.81+217.28%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹10.63Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹44.06Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.