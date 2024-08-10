Xchanging Solutions Q1 results : profit at ₹10.63Cr, Revenue decreased by 0.36% YoY

Xchanging Solutions Q1 Results Live : Xchanging Solutions Q1 Results Live: Xchanging Solutions declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.36% and the profit came in at ₹10.63 crore. It is noteworthy that Xchanging Solutions had declared a loss of ₹8.97 crore in the previous fiscal year's same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.9%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general and administrative expenses declined by 4.85% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 4.37% year-over-year. This indicates a tightening of operational costs in the short term but an increase when viewed on an annual basis.

The operating income was up by 8.11% quarter-over-quarter but decreased by 23.81% year-over-year. This mixed result suggests that while the company has improved its operational efficiency in the short term, it is still facing challenges on a yearly scale.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) is ₹0.95 for Q1, which increased by a significant 217.28% year-over-year. This considerable rise in EPS indicates a better profitability scenario for the company.

Xchanging Solutions has delivered a -7.33% return in the last 1 week, a -8.9% return in the last 6 months, and a 16.38% year-to-date return. These returns show a volatile performance in the short term but a positive trend over the year.

Currently, Xchanging Solutions has a market cap of ₹1373.83 crore and a 52-week high/low of ₹173.58 and ₹79.66, respectively. This positions the company with a significant market presence but also highlights the volatility in its stock price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Xchanging Solutions Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 44.06 44.46 -0.9% 44.22 -0.36% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 15.3 16.08 -4.85% 14.66 +4.37% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.12 0.12 -0% 0.15 -20% Total Operating Expense 33.53 34.72 -3.43% 30.4 +10.3% Operating Income 10.53 9.74 +8.11% 13.82 -23.81% Net Income Before Taxes 14.48 16.11 -10.12% 17.44 -16.97% Net Income 10.63 12.38 -14.14% -8.97 +218.51% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.95 1.11 -14.41% -0.81 +217.28%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹10.63Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹44.06Cr

