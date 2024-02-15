Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Xchanging Solutions Q3 FY24 results: loss at 3.54Cr, Revenue increased by 2.71% YoY

Xchanging Solutions Q3 FY24 results: loss at 3.54Cr, Revenue increased by 2.71% YoY

Livemint

Xchanging Solutions Q3 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 2.71% YoY & loss at 3.54Cr

Xchanging Solutions Q3 FY24 Results Live

Xchanging Solutions declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 2.71% & the loss came at 3.54cr. It is noteworthy that Xchanging Solutions had declared a profit of 6.92cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.8%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.2% q-o-q & decreased by 5.21% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 2.44% q-o-q & increased by 42.01% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.32 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 151.61% Y-o-Y.

Xchanging Solutions has delivered -7.18% return in the last 1 week, 41.18% return in the last 6 months, and 19.95% YTD return.

Currently, Xchanging Solutions has a market cap of 1439.89 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 149.7 & 51.65 respectively.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of 15.0. The record date for the dividend is 23 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 23 Feb, 2024.

Xchanging Solutions Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue42.4843.26-1.8%41.36+2.71%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total15.1115.14-0.2%15.94-5.21%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.120.15-20%0.16-25%
Total Operating Expense31.2931.79-1.57%33.48-6.54%
Operating Income11.1911.47-2.44%7.88+42.01%
Net Income Before Taxes15.6117.02-8.28%10.12+54.25%
Net Income-3.5413.83-125.6%6.92-151.16%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.321.24-125.81%0.62-151.61%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-3.54Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹42.48Cr

