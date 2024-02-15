Xchanging Solutions Q3 FY24 results: loss at 3.54Cr, Revenue increased by 2.71% YoY

Xchanging Solutions declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 2.71% & the loss came at ₹3.54cr. It is noteworthy that Xchanging Solutions had declared a profit of ₹6.92cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.8%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.2% q-o-q & decreased by 5.21% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 2.44% q-o-q & increased by 42.01% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.32 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 151.61% Y-o-Y.
Xchanging Solutions has delivered -7.18% return in the last 1 week, 41.18% return in the last 6 months, and 19.95% YTD return.
Currently, Xchanging Solutions has a market cap of ₹1439.89 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹149.7 & ₹51.65 respectively.
The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹15.0. The record date for the dividend is 23 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 23 Feb, 2024.
Xchanging Solutions Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|42.48
|43.26
|-1.8%
|41.36
|+2.71%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|15.11
|15.14
|-0.2%
|15.94
|-5.21%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.12
|0.15
|-20%
|0.16
|-25%
|Total Operating Expense
|31.29
|31.79
|-1.57%
|33.48
|-6.54%
|Operating Income
|11.19
|11.47
|-2.44%
|7.88
|+42.01%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|15.61
|17.02
|-8.28%
|10.12
|+54.25%
|Net Income
|-3.54
|13.83
|-125.6%
|6.92
|-151.16%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.32
|1.24
|-125.81%
|0.62
|-151.61%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-3.54Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹42.48Cr
