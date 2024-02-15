Xchanging Solutions Q3 FY24 results: loss at 3.54Cr, Revenue increased by 2.71% YoY

Xchanging Solutions declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 2.71% & the loss came at ₹3.54cr. It is noteworthy that Xchanging Solutions had declared a profit of ₹6.92cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.8%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.2% q-o-q & decreased by 5.21% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 2.44% q-o-q & increased by 42.01% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹-0.32 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 151.61% Y-o-Y.

Xchanging Solutions has delivered -7.18% return in the last 1 week, 41.18% return in the last 6 months, and 19.95% YTD return.

Currently, Xchanging Solutions has a market cap of ₹1439.89 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹149.7 & ₹51.65 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹15.0. The record date for the dividend is 23 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 23 Feb, 2024.

Xchanging Solutions Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 42.48 43.26 -1.8% 41.36 +2.71% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 15.11 15.14 -0.2% 15.94 -5.21% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.12 0.15 -20% 0.16 -25% Total Operating Expense 31.29 31.79 -1.57% 33.48 -6.54% Operating Income 11.19 11.47 -2.44% 7.88 +42.01% Net Income Before Taxes 15.61 17.02 -8.28% 10.12 +54.25% Net Income -3.54 13.83 -125.6% 6.92 -151.16% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.32 1.24 -125.81% 0.62 -151.61%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-3.54Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹42.48Cr

