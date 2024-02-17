Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Xelpmoc Design & Tech Q3 FY24 results: profit at 0.64Cr, Revenue decreased by 71% YoY

Xelpmoc Design & Tech Q3 FY24 results: profit at 0.64Cr, Revenue decreased by 71% YoY

Livemint

Xelpmoc Design & Tech Q3 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 71% YoY & profit at 0.64Cr

Xelpmoc Design & Tech Q3 FY24 Results Live

Xelpmoc Design & Tech declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 71% & the profit came at 0.64cr. It is noteworthy that Xelpmoc Design & Tech had declared a loss of 4.64cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 46.33%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 135.31% q-o-q & decreased by 126.61% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 104.87% q-o-q & increased by 104.63% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.45 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 113.53% Y-o-Y.

Xelpmoc Design & Tech has delivered -4.81% return in the last 1 week, 23.36% return in the last 6 months, and 0.65% YTD return.

Currently, Xelpmoc Design & Tech has a market cap of 169.18 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 146 & 73.3 respectively.

Xelpmoc Design & Tech Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1.132.11-46.33%3.91-71%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total-1.363.87-135.31%5.13-126.61%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.530.53+0.94%0.49+8.08%
Total Operating Expense0.897.13-87.51%9.18-90.3%
Operating Income0.24-5.01+104.87%-5.27+104.63%
Net Income Before Taxes0.46-4.59+109.94%-4.81+109.49%
Net Income0.64-4.43+114.37%-4.64+113.7%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.45-3.13+114.27%-3.3+113.53%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.64Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1.13Cr

