Xelpmoc Design & Tech declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 71% & the profit came at ₹0.64cr. It is noteworthy that Xelpmoc Design & Tech had declared a loss of ₹4.64cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 46.33%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 135.31% q-o-q & decreased by 126.61% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 104.87% q-o-q & increased by 104.63% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.45 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 113.53% Y-o-Y.

Xelpmoc Design & Tech has delivered -4.81% return in the last 1 week, 23.36% return in the last 6 months, and 0.65% YTD return.

Currently, Xelpmoc Design & Tech has a market cap of ₹169.18 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹146 & ₹73.3 respectively.

Xelpmoc Design & Tech Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1.13 2.11 -46.33% 3.91 -71% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total -1.36 3.87 -135.31% 5.13 -126.61% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.53 0.53 +0.94% 0.49 +8.08% Total Operating Expense 0.89 7.13 -87.51% 9.18 -90.3% Operating Income 0.24 -5.01 +104.87% -5.27 +104.63% Net Income Before Taxes 0.46 -4.59 +109.94% -4.81 +109.49% Net Income 0.64 -4.43 +114.37% -4.64 +113.7% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.45 -3.13 +114.27% -3.3 +113.53%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.64Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1.13Cr

