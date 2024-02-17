Xelpmoc Design & Tech Q3 FY24 results: profit at 0.64Cr, Revenue decreased by 71% YoY

Xelpmoc Design & Tech declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 71% & the profit came at ₹0.64cr. It is noteworthy that Xelpmoc Design & Tech had declared a loss of ₹4.64cr in the previous fiscal year same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 46.33%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 135.31% q-o-q & decreased by 126.61% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 104.87% q-o-q & increased by 104.63% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.45 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 113.53% Y-o-Y.
Xelpmoc Design & Tech has delivered -4.81% return in the last 1 week, 23.36% return in the last 6 months, and 0.65% YTD return.
Currently, Xelpmoc Design & Tech has a market cap of ₹169.18 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹146 & ₹73.3 respectively.
Xelpmoc Design & Tech Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1.13
|2.11
|-46.33%
|3.91
|-71%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|-1.36
|3.87
|-135.31%
|5.13
|-126.61%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.53
|0.53
|+0.94%
|0.49
|+8.08%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.89
|7.13
|-87.51%
|9.18
|-90.3%
|Operating Income
|0.24
|-5.01
|+104.87%
|-5.27
|+104.63%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.46
|-4.59
|+109.94%
|-4.81
|+109.49%
|Net Income
|0.64
|-4.43
|+114.37%
|-4.64
|+113.7%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.45
|-3.13
|+114.27%
|-3.3
|+113.53%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.64Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1.13Cr
