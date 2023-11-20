Xiaomi posts first sales rise since 2021 as phone market firms
Amid rebound in global demand of mobile phones, Xiaomi Corp, posted its first revenue gain in almost two years. The company posted sales of 70.9 billion yuan for the September quarter, compared to the average projections for 70.5 billion
Xiaomi Corp. posted its first revenue gain in almost two years, a welcome boost for a smartphone maker that’s begun aggressively attacking its Chinese rivals with higher-end models at home and abroad.
