Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / Company Results /  Xiaomi’s third-quarter net profit fell, weighed by long-term investments

Xiaomi’s third-quarter net profit fell, weighed by long-term investments

Xiaomi’s revenue grew 8.2% to CNY78.06 billion
1 min read . 07:28 PM IST Yongchang Chin, The Wall Street Journal

The Chinese smartphone maker reported a growing physical-store footprint, with the total number of retail stores in mainland China surpassing 10,000

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Xiaomi Corp.’s third-quarter net profit fell steeply from a year earlier, weighed by long-term investments in other companies, the Chinese smartphone maker said.

Xiaomi Corp.’s third-quarter net profit fell steeply from a year earlier, weighed by long-term investments in other companies, the Chinese smartphone maker said.

Xiaomi said Tuesday that the listed companies in which it invested generated total losses of CNY3.5 billion, which had a substantial impact on its net profit. The company posted a third-quarter net profit of CNY788.6 million compared with CNY4.86 billion a year earlier.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Xiaomi said Tuesday that the listed companies in which it invested generated total losses of CNY3.5 billion, which had a substantial impact on its net profit. The company posted a third-quarter net profit of CNY788.6 million compared with CNY4.86 billion a year earlier.

The company’s revenue grew 8.2% to CNY78.06 billion.

Xiaomi’s smartphone business improved, with smartphone revenue in the quarter coming in at CNY47.8 billion. It added that gross margins rose 4.4 percentage points to 12.8%. Despite the global shortage of key electronic components, Xiaomi’s global smartphone shipments reached 43.9 million, it said.

It also reported a growing physical-store footprint, with the total number of retail stores in mainland China surpassing 10,000.

Xiaomi also added that it was making progress with its smart electric-vehicle business. It now has a team of 500 people in this business and expects to launch mass production of smart electric vehicles in the first half of 2024.

 

MINT PREMIUM See All

Airbus and Boeing resume their dogfight in the skies

MobiKwik IPO Opens for Subscription Soon. Key Things to ...

Paytm IPO has scarred Mobikwik's unlisted shares

What is holding back private capex in India?

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!